Tom Doherty missing – latest: Urgent search for British doctor in Pyrenees after ‘help’ message sent to family

Tom Doherty (right), 67, from St Albans, with his wife Anne Doherty (PA Media)

An urgent search is underway for retired British doctor who disappeared on a solo hike in France after telling his family he had fallen.

Tom Doherty, 67, messaged his family calling for help because he had “fallen and cannot move” on Tuesday evening.

The dad-of-four had been on a hiking trip in the French Pyrenees when his concerned family lost contact with him and reported the disappearance to authorities.

French officials have launched a major search involving helicopters and dogs, as Mr Doherty’s wife and one of his daughters arrived in the area to help.

Mr Doherty is from St Albans, but has been living in France for the past 10 years following his retirement.

Reportedly an experienced walker, he had set off on his hiking and camping trip on Saturday, and was near Col d’Escots when he sent messages calling for help at 7:07pm.

Much of the search so far has been carried out in poor weather, with foggy conditions hampering the effort.

Who is missing doctor Tom Doherty?

10:14 , Alex Croft

Dad-of-four Tom Doherty is said to be a keen and experienced hiker, who has spent most of his time in France since retiring a decade ago.

He has four children with his wife, Anne.

Mr Doherty is also a grandfather, after his daughter, Rachel, whose quotes we shared earlier, had a child with his son-in-law, Tim Hughes.

A respected consultant of tropical medicine who worked in the NHS, Mr Doherty has worked around the world and specialised in Malaria, his family said.

One of his former colleagues, Dr Emily Shaw, described him in a post on X, formerly Twitter, as a “dear missing friend” and “former NHS colleague”.

“His family are desperately worried. All our thoughts are with them and him,” she wrote.

ICU consultant Jim Down posted: “A lovely lovely man. All thoughts with Tom Doherty and his family.”

Mr Doherty with wife Anne, son-in-law Tim Hughes and daughter Rachel Doherty (PA Media)

All we know about the search effort so far

09:59 , Alex Croft

French authorities are searching urgently for the missing grandfather and have called in helicopters and dogs to lead the search.

But conditions are difficult, with foggy weather making locating Mr Doherty far more difficult.

A picture from yesterday shows a search team vehicle shrouded in fog, with visibility appearing to be no further than around 20 metres.

The search party has located Mr Doherty’s tent, and his car which was found near Pouech de Gerac.

According to X posts by a friend of one of Tom’s daughters, authorities initially believed he was last seen on Tuesday at 12:30pm near Etang de la Piede.

But that theory has now been scrapped, with his family and search officials now believing it was a different person.

The missing doctor’s family released this image of the poor weather conditions amid the search (Family Handout/PA Wire)

09:47 , Alex Croft

It is now over 60 hours since Tom Doherty sent the last messages to his family, saying he had “fallen and cannot move”.

The urgent search operation, including a helicopter, dogs, and Mr Doherty’s family, has been underway for over two days.

But there has been no update as of this morning, as the family and authorities continue to search for the 67-year-old retired doctor.

Urgent appeal to find doctor missing in mountains after messages pleading for help

09:31 , Alex Croft

Mr Doherty’s daughter says family are “extremely concerned”

Tom Doherty’s daughter, Rachel, said her dad had been active on the group chat during his trip, sending pictures of the scenery in southern France.

“He was sending us a few pictures of the scenery and then on Tuesday afternoon sent us one of clouds coming over the top of a mountain. He said ‘bugger’,” she said.

“The last time we heard from him was Tuesday. He told us he had fallen and couldn’t move. That’s all we’ve had since. The search party found a tent and his car.”

“We’re obviously very worried and extremely concerned for his welfare.”

Rachel has joined the search effort near the Col d’Escots hiking trail.

“Help”: the messages Mr Doherty sent to his family before disappearing

09:22 , Alex Croft

A screenshot has emerged of the messages Mr Doherty sent to his family when he went missing.

“Help”, he said at 7:07pm on Tuesday evening.

“I’ve fallen and cannot [m]ove,” he added, before his concerned family told each other they were struggling to get through to him.

Here is the full exchange:

Last Whatsapp messages from Mr Doherty show him asking for help (Family Handout/PA Wire)

Retired British doctor disappears in French mountains after going on solo hike

08:59 , Alex Croft

A 67-year-old British doctor on a hiking trip in France has gone missing for three days, after messaging his family to say he’d had a fall.

Tom Doherty was hiking and camping near Col d’Escots in the French Pyrenees when his family lost contact with him on Tuesday.

Helicopters and dogs have been drafted in to lead the search and two members of Mr Dohert’s family - his wife and one of his daughters - have travelled to the area to assist.