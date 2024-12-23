Tom Green engaged

Tom Green has got engaged.

The 53-year-old comedian - who was previously briefly married to Drew Barrymore - feels like the "luckiest guy in the world" after popping the question to his partner Amanda.

He wrote on Threads: “Big news! Amanda and I are engaged! I am the luckiest guy in the world. I love you Amanda. Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas from us to all of you! [four red heart emojis] (sic)"

Tom also shared several photos of the couple together, including one in which his new fiancee showed off her sparkly new ring.

The 'Roadtrip' actor hasn't shared many details about his partner, including her surname, but his representative confirmed to People magazine they grew up in the same hometown, Petawa, Canada, where they were raised in military families and attended the same elementary school. They also share a love for "the country life".

Tom first went public with Amanda on social media in June.

Sharing some vacation photos, he wrote on Instagram: “Thank you to my amazing girlfriend Amanda for the fun times out west that was an adventure!”

The former 'Tom Green Show' host recently left Los Angeles after 20 years to move back to Canada, and is now living on a 150-acre farm, where he is raising horses.

Tom and Drew met on the set on 'Charlie's Angels' and began dating in March 2000. They got married in July 2001, but the comic filed for divorce just five months later.

He said in a statement at the time: "Drew is a wonderful woman. I love her very much. I wish our marriage could have worked out. I wish her much happiness."

In 2021, he and the 49-year-old actress reconnected on her talk show host.

Drew admitted to the audience: "We have not seen each other face-to-face, actually, in almost 20 years."

Her former spouse said: "It's very nice to see you. It does feel weird, though.

"Not weird in a bad way — weird in a good way. Appreciate it, Drew, so thanks for having me on the show. It's awesome. This is cool. I actually think this is a nice way of reconnecting, actually. It takes a little bit of the pressure off."

Drew replied: "Well, I respect and love you."

Tom added: "Love you, too."