Tom Hanks Says Reuniting With ‘Forrest Gump’s Robin Wright For ‘Here’ Was “So Easy”

After 30 years, Tom Hanks and Robin Wright slipped right back into their onscreen chemistry for Here.

During the Robert Zemeckis film’s Friday premiere at AFI Fest in Los Angeles, Hanks opened up about reuniting with Wright for the century-spanning epic drama after starring together in Zemeckis’ Oscar-winning Forrest Gump (1994).

“Everybody was [saying], ‘Oh, what was it like, the reunion?’ You know what it was? It was like, ‘Hey, how you doing?'” Hanks told People.

“We just picked up right where we left off. I’m going to say we love each other because we’re so easy with each other,” he continued. “It was a luxury to be able to come in and get the same conversations we’ve been having for the last 30 years after a moment of, ‘Hey, this kooky look, do you believe this? Can you believe this? Look at this, look at this.'”

Here is an original drama about multiple families and a special place they inhabit. The story travels through generations, capturing the human experience in its purest form. Based on the graphic novel by Richard McGuire, the film is written by Zemeckis and Forrest Gump screenwriter Eric Roth.

Robin Wright and Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump (1994).

Also starring Paul Bettany, Kelly Reilly and Michelle Dockery, the Miramax and ImageMovers film is produced by Zemeckis, Derek Hogue, Jack Rapke and Bill Block.

Hanks, Zemeckis and Roth previously won Oscars for their work on Forrest Gump, which also took the Academy Award for Best Picture.

