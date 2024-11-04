Tom Hanks Says Watching a Young Version of Himself in “Here” Shows Him Why 'I Never Got Laid' Back Then

"I had a lot of energy, and I was loud," the actor said of his younger self

Ralph Dominguez/MediaPunch via Getty Images; Sony Pictures Tom Hanks circa 1980 (left) and in the 2024 movie Here (right)

Tom Hanks got a clearer picture of his younger self while making his new film Here.

While the Oscar winner, 67, promoted his new movie on Sirius XM's Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, Hanks told host Conan O'Brien about his experience watching himself age through time using the A.I. technology Here deploys in order to age his character through many decades.

"I've seen just enough of it, and seeing me at that age, it has finally answered the question for me, which is no wonder I never got laid," Hanks joked, after O'Brien asked what it's like for Hanks to watch the film.



"The original title of the film," O'Brien joked in response.

"I mean, I had a lot of energy, and I was loud. And, you know ... I could make 'em laugh," Hanks added.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Sony Pictures Tom Hanks on Oct. 24, 2024 and in the movie Here

Hanks stars in Here with Robin Wright; the movie marks a reunion between the two actors and Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis.

As Hanks explained on the podcast, the movie utilized technology that combined a data scan of Hanks' image matched with "every photograph that exists of me, and they go back and find as many photographs of me at the age of 17, 19, 20, my entire life."



"We would have two monitors as we were shooting," Hanks added. "One monitor was the way we really looked, and the other monitor with just about a nanoseconds lag time was us in the deep-fake technology. So on one monitor, I'm a 67-year-old man pretending he's in high school. And on the other monitor, I'm 17 years old."



SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT INC Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in Here

Elsewhere in the podcast, Hanks indicated he does not often go back and watch his own movies from the past — but if he does happen to catch a scene he will often reminisce about his time spent on set when they were not filming.

"I don't watch movies that I'm in because they haven't changed since I saw them, so I know how they end, right?" he told O'Brien. "But every now and again, you're blowing through the grid or something like that, and a minute comes on or a scene comes on. And what I remember is what happened just before we shot that scene. That's all I can recall. I don't remember doing the scene per se, but I said, 'Oh, it was cloudy that day, and I dropped the script in a mud puddle.' "



Here is in theaters now.