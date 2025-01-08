Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Says His Childhood Neighborhood is ‘Burning to the Ground’ amid Palisades Fires

The ‘Surreal Life’ star asked his Instagram followers to “pray” for his hometown as fast-growing wildfires continue to devastate the Los Angeles area

Chet Hanks is sharing how his childhood neighborhood is being impacted by the Pacific Palisades wildfire.

The 34-year-old son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson shared a devastating update with his Instagram followers regarding his hometown on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

“The neighborhood I grew up in is burning to the ground rn,” Chet wrote in a text post on his Instagram Stories. “Pray for the Palisades,” he added, along with a prayer hands emoji.

The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets star grew up in Los Angeles and is the first-born son of the Forrest Gump actor and Now and Then alum. He has a younger brother named Truman, 29, and two half-siblings from his dad’s first marriage to Samantha Lewes.

Leon Bennett/WireImage Chet Hanks, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Truman Hanks in January 2024

The fast-growing wildfires started to spread in Pasadena and neighborhoods in Los Angeles, including Pacific Palisades and Sylmar, on Tuesday, Jan. 7. At least 80,000 residents have been given mandatory evacuation orders, according to NBC News.

As of the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 8, the fires are zero percent contained, the outlet reports. The multiple blazes first ignited as a result of dry conditions and high winds in the Los Angeles area.

Two people have died, according to the Associated Press.

Eric Thayer/Getty Firefighter battling flames in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood on Jan. 7, 2025

Chet Hanks is not the only star who has shared an update about being impacted by the destructive fire.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag Pratt revealed on social media that their L.A. home has been destroyed by the fire.

In a TikTok shared on Wednesday, Jan. 8, Spencer, 41, showed a clip of the flames burning through the property that he shares with his wife, 38, and their two sons, Ryker, 2, and Gunner, 7.

He also shared scenes of the blaze engulfing the surrounding areas in the video, which he captioned, "Nightmare came true.”

Eugene Levy is another star who was affected by the fires. He told the L.A. Times that he was "stuck" driving as "black and intense" smoke spread over Temescal Canyon. As he tried to leave his home, he "couldn't see any flames but the smoke was very dark,” he added.

Spencer Pratt/TikTok Spencer Pratt shares footage of his Southern California home being destroyed by the fires

As the fires rapidly spread on Tuesday, Jan. 7, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass declared a state of emergency to "amplify response efforts to the devastating Palisades Fire and ongoing windstorm" and "help clear a path for a rapid recovery."

"To the thousands of families impacted by this horrific fire – the City of Los Angeles is providing resources and shelter as this emergency continues," Bass said. "To the hundreds of brave firefighters and first responders who have been responding all day to this blaze – we thank you. The City is working aggressively to confront this emergency."



