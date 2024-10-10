Tom Hardy to team up with Pierce Brosnan in streaming TV show

Tom Hardy and Pierce Brosnan are teaming up for a new streaming series from Guy Ritchie.

The Associate, which is also lining-up Oscar-winner Helen Mirren, centres on a family of elite London fixers and follows two generations of gangsters, according to Deadline.

The Paramount+ show focuses on the businesses they run, their complex relationships, and a dangerous and handsome fixer called Harry (Hardy), who they call upon to sort their problems.

Leon Bennett - Getty Images

Related: Best film and TV tours for 2024

The description further teases family fortunes and reputations at risk, unlikely alliances and betrayal, with the nature of the family’s business meaning no guarantee of what’s around the corner.

Brosnan and Mirren are set to play the family’s patriarch and matriarch, and the show will mark a reunion for the pair following their roles in Netflix’s The Thursday Murder Club.

The latter project is adapted from Richard Osman’s bestselling novel, with the author recently teasing when audiences can expect the movie version.

Netflix

Related: Guy Ritchie's The Gentleman has season 2 confirmed with new cast

"Chris Columbus is editing it right now. So it should be next year, I would think," he told Saturday Kitchen. "That's cinemas and then, then on Netflix straight after that. So I would think next summer, next autumn? I would guess, but I don't know for sure."

Meanwhile, Hardy recently signed on to star in crime thriller Blood On Snow, which will co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

The movie has been adapted by Jo Nesbø, who wrote the original book, and follows a hitman who is targeted by his boss after he is ordered to do a job that goes against his morals.

The Associate will stream on Paramount+, with a release date yet to be confirmed.

You Might Also Like