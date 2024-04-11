Tom Hiddleston responds to news of The Night Manager's return

AMC

Tom Hiddleston has responded to the news that The Night Manager will return after eight years off screen.

The BBC series, which also starred Hugh Laurie and Olivia Colman in a breakout role, became a massive hit when it was released back in 2016.

Last year, reports emerged that two new seasons were on the way – news that was officially confirmed today (April 11).

Hiddleston will return as Jonathan Pine as the show picks up eight years after the events of the season 1 finale, which saw his character bring down arms dealer Richard Roper (Laurie).

Reports previously suggested that the new seasons will see Pine will face a new threat after learning of Roper's death.

Responding to the renewal, Hiddleston said: “The first series of The Night Manager was one of the most creatively fulfilling projects I have ever worked on. The depth, range and complexity of Jonathan Pine was, and remains, a thrilling prospect.

"I’m so looking forward to reuniting with Simon and Stephen Cornwell, David Farr and Stephen Garrett, and to working with Georgi Banks-Davies to tell the next chapter of our story. I can’t wait.”

Writer Farr, who penned the first season (based on the book by John le Carré), will return to write the new episodes, with I Hate Suzie's Georgi Banks-Davies attached to direct the six-episode second season, which begins filming later this year.

“John le Carré's work has long been an inspiration to me and working closely with him on Season 1 was an honour and a pleasure," Farr said.

"I did not tread lightly into extending The Night Manager beyond the original book, but an idea came to me a couple of years ago which felt truthful to that unique world of dark corners and shady identities.

"No one marries the suspense of espionage with a deep exploration of the human soul quite like le Carré. I hope that in some way we can pay homage to his uneasy genius in this new exploration.

"I am thrilled to be working again with Tom Hiddleston, Stephen Garrett and The Ink Factory team, and to be welcoming the brilliant director Georgi Banks-Davies into our ranks.”

The Night Manager seasons 2 and 3 will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, and Prime Video worldwide.

