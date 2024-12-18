Tom Holland admits he 'never sought out' a life of fame: 'It's a balancing act...'

Tom Holland thinks fame is a "balancing act".

The 28-year-old actor became known around the world when he was cast in the title role of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' in 2017 and has gone on to become one of the biggest names in Hollywood but admitted that he while he always has to be "aware" of what has been said, he doesn't let it "influence" him in any way.

Speaking on the 'Dish with Waitrose' podcast, he told hosts Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett: "It's like a constant balancing act. And it's just about being aware of what's being said, but not allowing that to really influence, like, who you are as a person. People always say, like, oh, you shouldn't change and stuff, but I think change is good.

"You know, there are some people that I think should change a lot. But I think that, I don't know. It's just about being malleable. And It's about being able to adapt to what's happening in the time. I've said before, I use this thing all the time and it's like, if you have a problem with me, text me, and if you don't have my number, you don't know me well enough to have a problem with me."

The 'Uncharted' actor - who is currently dating fellow Hollywood star Zendaya - noted that fame was something neither he nor his family pursued and everyone around him had had to "adjust" to his celebrity status.

He said: "And that has been really helpful to kind of see stuff that's said online and just know that like, you'd never say that to my face. So I'm not gonna let it ruin my day. I guess is what…Yeah. Because we never sought out this life.

"It was never something we, we as a family wanted, it just kind of happened. We're all going through it at the same time, you know, my family, my parents my brothers have had to adjust to my fame.

"And- but with that comes loads of fantastic opportunities, you know. And it's just about making sure you weigh up the good things over the bad things, and the good things always outweigh the bad things."

