Tom Holland Advocated for Pit Bulls in an Interview for "Avengers: Infinity War"

Our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man Tom Holland is currently hot on the promotional trail for Avengers: Infinity War. But Tom is also using his press cycle to make an important statement about the treatment of animals, specifically some very cute pit bull puppies.

In a recent interview with BuzzFeed, Tom answered questions while surrounded by adorable pit bull puppies that clambered around him while he attempted to stay focused on the interview. But what's really grabbing fans's attention is Tom's clear love of the pups, even though pit bulls as a breed have historically been stigmatized as supposedly being more dangerous and prone to attack than other dogs.

Tom noted right at the top of the interview that getting to play with these little pups is a rare treat because as he said in the video, "You can't have pit bulls in England." He added, "They're considered 'dangerous dogs,'" he says, using air quotes for the description before holding up a pit bull puppy and saying, "which is just nonsense. Look at this thing. How could you say that this is dangerous?" Cue a lot of swooning fans for Tom's very kind and very progressive statement.

As the interview continued, Tom valiantly tried to answer the questions he's asked in the interview, but more than once he admitted that he's totally distracted. The puppies climbed into his lap, nipped his finger, or brought toys over to him to play, and it's clear this was a battle Tom was going to lose; the puppies always win.

The interview was a cuteness overload, but fans were quick to note on Twitter the real reason this interview was above and beyond: the low-key statement Tom made in playing with those pit bull puppies without thinking twice about it. Fans couldn't resist voicing their support for the Infinity War actor. The stigma attached to these dogs is almost universal and even though this dog breed isn't banned in the U.S. like it is in the UK, folks are still pretty wary.

In fact, in 2013 President Obama's White House publicly denounced breed-specific dog restrictions, citing research that showed bans on dog breeds are "largely ineffective and often a waste of public resources." The statement added a fair point: "And the simple fact is that dogs of any breed can become dangerous when they’re intentionally or unintentionally raised to be aggressive." The CDC is also against that kind of legislation.

