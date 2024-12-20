Tom Holland Gets Cheeky About the Benefits of Working With Zendaya: ‘One Hotel Room’

David M. Benett/Getty Images

Are Zendaya and Tom Holland the new Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton…you know, without all the drama and scandal? Hollywood execs certainly hope so.

After meeting on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, the co-stars went on to star in the film's sequel, Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), before their off-screen romance went public just six months prior to the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home in December 2021. Although that was the last time the couple have appeared together on screen, they are set to film Marvel's next Spider-Man film and have both been cast in a completely unrelated Christopher Nolan project.

Filming together is pretty convenient for everyone involved.

"Studios love it: One hotel room," the 28-year-old joked during a recent appearance on Dish Podcast. "Separate drivers. We're not crazy… It's work, alright!"

While the studios appreciate the discount on lodging, Holland enjoys having a partner that understands his career and experience with fame.

“That's where Zendaya and I have been such a strong couple, is in the spirit of being able to relate with one another on something that is very very unique,” he told Dish hosts Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett, in part.

Ironically, Tom Holland and Zendaya were initially discouraged from exploring their chemistry off-screen. Back in 2021, Sony movie exec Amy Pascal told The New York Times that she warned the couple against following in their predecessor's footsteps. After all, sparks have been known to fly on the sets of Spider-Man movies—though it didn't work out nearly as well for Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst, nor Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone.

“I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture: ‘Don’t go there—just don’t. Try not to,’” Pascal told the Times. “I gave the same advice to Andrew and Emma. It can just complicate things, you know? And they all ignored me.”

Good, because Holland now describes working with his partner as a “saving grace,” adding, “best thing that's ever happened to me.”

