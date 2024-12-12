Tom Holland Inks Producing Deal With Sony Under His Newly Launched Billy17

Sony is keeping their Spider-Man star Tom Holland further in the fold having signed a production deal with the actor’s new production label Billy17 alongside Harry Holland and Will South.

The news comes in the wake of the Culver City lot dating their fourth Holland Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man movie for July 24, 2026, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

The Hollands and South are kicking off their relationship with Sony with an original feature project they’ve been hatching, titled Burnt, with Oscar winner Rodney Rothman (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) penning. The vehicle is being prepped to star Tom Holland. Storyline is under wraps.

Harry Holland

Also, in the works for Billy17 is an adaptation of Graeme Simsion’s bestselling novel, The Rosie Project, for TriStar Pictures, which Matt Tolmach and Michael Costigan, from Jason Bateman’s Aggregate Films banner, are also producing.

In addition, Billy17 is producing, along with Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal, a feature take of Teddy Wayne’s recently published novel, The Winner, which will also serve as a Tom Holland-starring project.

Will South

“I’ve had an incredibly happy and successful relationship with Sony Pictures for almost a decade, so they felt like the perfect partner to launch our production company with. It’s been an ambition of mine to take this step for some time now, and we’re incredibly excited to bring entertaining, and rewatchable movies to the big screen. This is the hope for us, and it starts with Burnt, an idea which has been sitting in our heads for a few years, and having Rodney attached to pen our most ambitious project is incredible. We’re diving into the deep end here, and we’re extremely excited for what comes next,” said Tom Holland.

“Tom, Harry, and Will are bursting with cool ideas, and have the zeal to follow through on them. Sony is lucky as hell to be extending our already immensely successful relationship with Tom, and our ongoing work on the franchises we have together, to a new era which will take advantage of the trios producing skills, in wonderful addition to Tom’s extraordinary acting abilities. We are pushing hard on these new projects, with doubtless more to come,” said Tom Rothman, Chairman & CEO of Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group.

In to the recent live-action trio of Spider-Man movies, Sony has worked with Holland on Uncharted, in which he starred and executive produced, that pic earning $407M-plus worldwide and ranking as the fourth highest grossing video game adaptation domestically. The Jon Watts directed Spider-Man trilogy with Holland counts close to $4B worldwide. The most recent film in the trilogy, Spider-Man: No Way Home, grossed $1.9B globally making it the seventh highest grossing film of all-time worldwide, the third highest grossing film of all-time domestically and the highest grossing film for Sony Pictures.

Billy 17 is represented by WME, Sloane, Offer, Weber, Dern. Tom Holland is represented by WME, Shelter PR and Sloane, Offer, Weber, Dern.

