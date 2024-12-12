Tom Holland Launches Production Company Billy17 With Producing Deal at Sony Pictures

Tom Holland has signed a producing deal with Sony Pictures under his newly-launched Billy17 banner, alongside Harry Holland and Will South.

The trio will kick off their partnership with an original project they have been developing together, titled “Burnt,” with Academy Award winner Rodney Rothman (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”) set to write the screenplay. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the film is envisioned as a starring vehicle for Tom Holland.

Also on their slate to produce with Sony Pictures is an adaptation of Graeme Simsion’s bestselling novel “The Rosie Project” for TriStar Pictures, which Matt Tolmach and Michael Costigan, from Jason Bateman’s Aggregate Films banner, are also producing.

In addition, the trio and Amy Pascal will produce an adaptation of Teddy Wayne’s recently published novel, “The Winner,” which will also serve as a Holland-starring project.

“I’ve had an incredibly happy and successful relationship with Sony Pictures for almost a decade, so they felt like the perfect partner to launch our production company with,” Tom Holland said. “It’s been an ambition of mine to take this step for some time now, and we’re incredibly excited to bring entertaining, and rewatchable movies to the big screen. This is the hope for us, and it starts with ‘Burnt,’ an idea which has been sitting in our heads for a few years, and having Rodney attached to pen our most ambitious project is incredible. We’re diving into the deep end here, and we’re extremely excited for what comes next.”

Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group chairman and CEO Tom Rothman said, “Tom, Harry, and Will are bursting with cool ideas, and have the zeal to follow through on them. Sony is lucky as hell to be extending our already immensely successful relationship with Tom, and our ongoing work on the franchises we have together, to a new era which will take advantage of the trios producing skills, in wonderful addition to Tom’s extraordinary acting abilities. We are pushing hard on these new projects, with doubtless more to come.”

The deal continues the close relationship Sony Pictures has with Tom Holland, who starred in and executive produced “Uncharted,” which earned $407 million globally and is the fourth highest grossing video game adaptation domestically, and Jon Watt’s “Spider-Man” trilogy, which has earned nearly $4 billion worldwide. The most recent film in the trilogy, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” earned $1.9 billion globally, making it the seventh highest grossing film of all time worldwide, the third highest grossing film of all time domestically and the highest grossing film for Sony Pictures.

Billy 17 is represented by WME, Sloane, Offer, Weber, Dern. Tom Holland is represented by WME, Shelter PR and Sloane, Offer, Weber, Dern.

