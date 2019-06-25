Tom Holland Was a Real-Life Superhero for a Panicked Spider-Man: Far From Home Fan at an Autograph Signing

Tom Holland has been busy promoting his next film, Spider-Man: Far From Home, in recent weeks. And it seems like time spent promoting his role as Spider-Man and the film has ingrained taking action into his psyche (in addition to the fact that he's like, an actually nice person who is the epitome of precious), because earlier this week Tom jumped in to help out a fan during a Far From Home event.

On Monday, June 24, Twitter user @NamelessCass posted a thread with personal testimony and videos showing how Tom rushed to her aid when she was being pushed into a metal barrier by other Far From Home fans, most of them grown men. In the first video tweet, Cass can be heard politely but firmly asking others in the crowd to stop pushing her.

Cass's video also shows that Tom was clearly not willing to watch someone get hurt. He can be heard jumping into action. "I'm going to throw your sh*t on the floor if you keep pushing that girl," Tom warned fans as Cass pleaded, "Guys!" Cass can also be heard saying, "I'm having a panic attack," as her breathing picks up, causing Tom to come closer to her and say, "It's okay. I got you, I got you," and asking other fans, "Can you back up?"

In her thread, Cass also revealed that Tom apparently made good on his promise to throw posters and other items fans wanted him to sign if he caught them endangering the safety of others. Midway through her thread, in all caps, Cass wrote, "TOM HOLLAND JUST THREATENED GROWN-ASS MEN THEN THREW THEIR POSTERS BECAUSE I WAS CRUSHED AGAINST THE BARRICADE. HE SAID 'IM GONNA THROW YOUR SHIT ON THE GROUND IF YOU KEEP PUSHING HER,'” then came to me and calmed me down and the video HES LITERALLY SO MAD AT GRAPHERS VKSBDKSN WHAT?" and then quickly followed up with a photo of posters scattered everywhere, saying, "HE REALLY THREW ALL THE SHIT TOO FLABDKSB."

Another fan at the event confirmed things were just as unruly and unnerving as Cass described in her thread. Twitter user @SedJazz wrote, "I was there too. I was crying because I was happy yet because I was scared. I never would have thought that people way older than me and bigger would be squashing me to the ground. I wasn’t able to get an autograph or a picture."

Twitter users reacted primarily in two different ways: with overwhelming love and appreciation for Tom (because yes, of course, we stan a real-life hero!) and with disgust for older adults ruining what should have been a fun event for fans of all ages (literally, WTF, adults?).

Hopefully, Cass is doing better in the aftermath of this scary event, which never should have happened, and thank you forever for existing, Tom Holland, because we need more real-life heroes like you.

