Tom Holland Says He Broke Up a Fight at an L.A. Whole Foods: 'Spider-Man Is Telling Me to Calm Down'

"They’re like going at it, right behind me,” the actor told 'Men's Health' in a new cover story for the magazine's January/February issue

Tom Holland's spidey sense is never far off — even at the supermarket.

The 28-year-old actor opens up about his career and personal life in a new cover interview for Men's Health's January/February 2025 issue, revealing at that he once stepped in to break up a fight while shopping at a Los Angeles Whole Foods.

“They’re like going at it, right behind me,” Holland recalled of the scuffle, from which he grabbed one of the men involved and led him away, per the magazine.

"I can see that he’s recognized me immediately, and you could see the wheels turning, like, I’m really angry, but Spider-Man is telling me to calm down,” he went on with a laugh.



Carter Smith for Men's Health Tom Holland for Men's Health's January/February 2025 issue

Jon Watts, who directed Holland in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man film trilogy beginning with 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, told Men's Health that he saw something in the actor right away while he was auditioning to play the famed webslinger.

“He just was so young and sweet, and just charming," said Watts, 43. "And then in the audition, he did a full backflip, like a standing backflip, in addition to being really great on tape."

“It was like watching a video of the real Peter Parker," he added.

Holland made his debut as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War (2016), before the standalone Homecoming. He reprised the role in four more MCU films: Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).



Carter Smith for Men's Health Tom Holland on the cover of Men's Health's January/February 2025 issue

During an October appearance on The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon asked Holland about rumors that his long-awaited fourth Spider-Man film may finally be entering production soon, to which the actor at first replied, "What do you want to know?"



"It's happening," Holland clarified, as Fallon, 50, rose from his desk to embrace the actor. "Next summer, we start shooting, everything's good to go. We're nearly there."

The next Spider-Man is a sequel to No Way Home, in which Holland famously teamed up with former live-action Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in a film that celebrated the two-decade history of Spider-Man movies.

Holland will also appear in director Christopher Nolan's next project: an adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey, which is scheduled for release in July 2026. The film will also include Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon and Holland's girlfriend/Spider-Man costar Zendaya in the cast.

According to Deadline, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o and Charlize Theron are also set to star.

