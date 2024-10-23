Tom Holland Says Christopher Nolan Movie Offer Was the ‘Phone Call of a Lifetime’ and ‘Reminiscent of Spider-Man 10 Years Ago’: ‘I’m Super Proud’

Tom Holland teased during an interview on “Good Morning America” that he said yes to starring in Christopher Nolan’s next movie without any knowledge of what the project actually is about. Variety confirmed earlier this month that Holland will headline Nolan’s new film alongside Matt Damon. It will mark the Oscar-winning director’s follow-up to “Oppenheimer.”

“All I can say is that I’m incredibly excited,” Holland said about acting for Nolan. “And obviously honored, but that’s all I can say because, to be honest, that’s all I know.”

When the “Good Morning America” hosts asked if Nolan was a director Holland would say yes to “sight unseen,” the actor responded: “100% without a shadow of a doubt.”

“When the opportunity came in, it was the phone call of a lifetime,” Holland added. “It was reminiscent of getting the call about Spider-Man 10 years ago. It’s an amazing thing for me. I’m super proud and I’m really, really excited.”

Nolan is writing and directing the new movie, which Universal Pictures is releasing in theaters on July 17, 2026. The upcoming feature, which does not have a title, is expected to start shooting in early 2025. Holland recently announced that his fourth “Spider-Man” movie will shoot in summer 2025, which means next year is shaping up to be the biggest of the actor’s career so far.

Holland last graced the big screen in 2022’s “Uncharted.” He pivoted to television with a role in the 2023 Apple TV+ limited series “The Crowded Room” and made his stage debut earlier this year in the 12-week West End production of “Romeo & Juliet.”

Watch Holland’s full interview on “Good Morning America” in the video below.

