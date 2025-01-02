Tom Holland Says He Doesn't Walk Red Carpets with Girlfriend Zendaya 'Because It's Not My Moment, It's Her Moment'

Holland detailed why he doesn't walk red carpets at Zendaya's premieres while speaking with 'Men's Health' for a new cover story

Tom Holland opened up in a new interview about why he doesn't walk red carpets with Zendaya, noting that "it’s not my moment, it’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us"

The two have only appeared together at red carpet events a limited number of times since they were first romantically linked in 2021, with their last appearance together occurring that same year for the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in Los Angeles

Elsewhere in the interview, Holland also touched on a sweet moment he shared with Zendaya while visiting his family in England

Tom Holland is explaining why fans may not see him and Zendaya together on red carpets very often.

The Spider-Man actor, 28, who appears on the January-February 2025 cover of Men's Health, revealed in a new interview with the publication that while he attends Zendaya's premieres, he doesn't typically walk the red carpet with her for a reason.

“Because it’s not my moment, it’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us," said Holland, who confirmed his relationship with his co-star in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Zendaya, 28, and Holland have been romantically linked since 2021, their red carpet appearances together have been limited over the years since they first teamed-up together for 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming — their last together being at the premiere of 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home in Los Angeles.

Rommel Demano/BFA.com/Shutterstock Tom Holland and Zendaya attend the Bero launch event in New York City in October 2024

Related: Tom Holland Reveals 'Secret' Christmas Plans with Girlfriend Zendaya (and Their Goal for Next Year's Holiday)

Elsewhere during his latest interview, during which he discussed his brand of nonalcoholic beers, Bero, Holland also detailed a moment he and Zendaya were in Cornwall, England with his family — when a younger cousin asked him to do a flip. As he explained, Zendaya also asked him if he could still do it.

“So I went outside and I was getting ready, and I was thinking, I can do this. I can totally do this. I’ve done this thousands of times," Holland said. "And Z was there, and she was like, ‘Are you sure you can still do this?’ ”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I actually did land it, but I pulled every muscle in my stomach, because when you do a backflip, it’s all about extending up as much as you can and then tucking," he added. "For weeks, I could not laugh because my stomach was so sore.”

Holland and Zendaya last starred on the big screen together in No Way Home, with Holland previously confirming in October that his next stint as Peter Parker will start filming in Summer 2025. The next Spider-Man movie is expected to hit theaters in July 2026.

He and Zendaya have also been reportedly tapped to star in Christopher Nolan's forthcoming movie, an adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey set to release in 2026, also featuring performances from Anne Hathaway and Matt Damon, per multiple outlets.

"To be perfectly honest with you, I don't know anything about it," Holland said of the project on a recent episode of the Dish podcast. "I'm super excited. Everything is very, very hush-hush. I met with him, it was awesome. He kind of loosely pitched what it was and I'm sure when he's ready he'll announce what it is."



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Carter Smith for Men's Health The January/February 2025 cover of 'Men's Health' featuring Tom Holland

Related: Christopher Nolan's Next Movie Revealed as Adaptation of Homer's The Odyssey with Huge A-List Cast

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in December, during that same episode of Dish, Holland detailed what its like to work with Zendaya while speaking with co-host Nick Grimshaw. "Studios love it — one hotel room!" he joked. Separate drivers. We're not crazy. It's work, alright?"

Speaking on what it's like to have her by his side on sets, Holland added: "Oh God, yeah. It's a saving grace. Best thing that's ever happened to me."

Holland further explained that his bond with Zendaya "is in the spirit of being able to relate with one another on something that is very, very unique."

"It's about being a little bit more organized, knowing where you want to go and there are restaurants that have little back rooms and stuff where you can have a more private night," he said. "But at the end of the day, it's no hardship. When people are recognizing you because they enjoy your work, it's a pretty wonderful thing."



Read the original article on People