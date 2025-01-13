Tom Holland's Dad Lifts The Lid On Zendaya Proposal Amid Engagement Rumours

Tom Holland and Zendaya at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021 via Associated Press

While Tom Holland is keeping schtum about widespread rumours that he and Zendaya are engaged, the same can’t be said for his dad.

Last week, reports claimed that the Spider-Man co-stars were planning to tie the knot, after the Euphoria actor walked the red carpet at the Golden Globes with an eye-catching ring on her engagement finger.

Since then, both she and her rumoured fiancé have remained tight-lipped about the speculation they’re engaged.

However, in a blog post on his paid-for Patreon page, Tom’s dad, comedian Dominic Holland, had his say on the matter.

Dominic and Tom Holland at Wimbledon in 2018 Karwai Tang/WireImage

Joking that his subscribers are probably more interested in details about his famous son’s personal life than anything else he might have to say, Dominic wrote (via Cosmopolitan): “Tom, as you know by now, was very incredibly well prepared.

“He had purchased a ring, he had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter.”

“Tom had everything planned out,” he continued. “When, where, how, what to say, what to wear.”

Later in his post, the comic added: “I do fret that their combined stardom will amplify their spotlight and the commensurate demands on them and yet they continually confound me by handling everything with aplomb.”

However, he added that while “show business is a messy place for relationships and particularly so for famous couples”, he’s still “completely confident they will make a successful union”.

HuffPost UK contacted representatives for both Tom Holland and Zendaya about the engagement rumours last week, but did not receive a response.

Zendaya also made headlines on the Golden Globes when fans spotted she appeared to have had her first tattoo in tribute to the Crowded Room star.

It later emerged that both stars had the other’s name inked on their ribcage.

Although it’s not clear exactly how long Zendaya and Tom have been an item, they went public with their romantic relationship in 2021, having met on the set of the superhero movie Spider-Man: Homecoming years earlier.

The two will share the screen once again in Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan’s follow-up to his hit film Oppenheimer, which will be an adaptation of the epic The Odyssey.

