Tom Holland's Father Shares Details Of Son's Engagement To Zendaya

Tom Holland and Zendaya are officially engaged — and the news comes directly from Holland’s father himself.

Dominic Holland, Tom’s father, revealed the happy tidings on his Patreon, according to People, and offered a few entertaining insights into his son’s meticulous preparation for the big moment.

In the post, the elder Holland joked that his subscribers were likely more interested in the details of his son’s engagement than the usual updates.

Zendaya and Tom Holland speak during SiriusXM's Town Hall with the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 10, 2021 in New York City. Cindy Ord via Getty Images

“Tom, as you know by now, was very incredibly well-prepared,” Holland’s father wrote, per People. According to his father, the “Spider Man” star secured a ring, got permission from Zendaya’s father to marry her, and was well-versed in every aspect of the proposal, down to “when, where, how, what to say, what to wear.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While the “Avengers” actor’s father did share mild concerns about the couple’s shared visibility in Hollywood, he expressed that he is “completely confident” that the couple will make for a “successful union.”

TMZ first reported news of the engagement on Jan. 6 — one day after Zendaya appeared on the Golden Globes red carpet with a ring, setting the internet abuzz.

Related...