Tom Holland's new movie gets a promising update

Tom Holland's Fred Astaire biopic has received a promising update, with director Paul King confirming that a script is being written.

The project has had a troublesome development since being announced in 2021, but King confirmed during an interview with Comicbook.com that work is now underway on the biopic.

"We're working on a script right now," said King, who is best known for his work on the Paddington series and Wonka. "I'm working on a script with Lee Hall, who's a great, great, great writer, a great screenwriter. And he's incredibly well versed in the era.

"He's historically, incredibly knowledgeable as well. Clearly, he knows his dance inside and out. So, I've been working with him and learning a huge amount. But again, it's like we're trying to find the story in the script and hopefully something will happen. But, we'll see."

Holland, best known for his roles in the Spider-Man and Uncharted franchises, first confirmed the project back in 2021, revealing that a script was with the producers.

"Oh, I am playing Fred Astaire. The script came in a week ago," said Holland at the time. "I haven't read it yet, they haven't given it to me. I know that Amy Pascal has the script. She FaceTimed me earlier – I was in the bath – and we had a lovely FaceTime."

The previous script has almost certainly been reworked or shelved completely, with Holland saying last year: "The movie is being developed. Scripts are being written. Meetings are being had. Like anything in the film industry, whether it happens or not is another thing.

"But we are working towards it as if it is happening. Hopefully, we can find a way to tell the story in the way it needs to be told. I'd love to put my tap shoes on again and to portray that character, but we'll have to wait and see."

