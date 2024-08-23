Tom Horne renewing effort to ban cell phones in school statewide
Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne is renewing an effort to ban cell phone use in schools.
Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne is renewing an effort to ban cell phone use in schools.
BEIJING (Reuters) -Rising unemployment in China is pushing millions of college graduates into a tough bargain, with some forced to accept low-paying work or even subsist on their parents' pensions, a plight that has created a new working class of "rotten-tail kids". The phrase has become a social media buzzword this year, drawing parallels to the catchword "rotten-tail buildings" for the tens of millions of unfinished homes that have plagued China's economy since 2021. A record number of college graduates this year are hunting for jobs in a labour market depressed by COVID-19-induced disruptions as well as regulatory crack-downs on the country's finance, tech and education sectors.
There are about 20,000 more students enrolled this year in Quebec than there were last year, and school boards are struggling to recruit and retain enough teachers to fill nearly 4,000 vacancies.
A Republican congresswoman on Wednesday ordered the Ivy League school to release documents almost a week after its president resigned.
He also grabbed a microphone and said: “What happens at Buhach, stays at Buhach.”
Can we please retire these?
Education unions have called for the policy of compulsory resits in the two subjects to be scrapped.
A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest in front of an Arden-Arcade high school on Tuesday afternoon, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.
Covid cases rise as students head back to school
Ponchatoula teacher welcomes student with Autism to school with Taylor Swift dance off
Learn more in The N&O’s higher education news roundup about a new loan for St. Augustine’s University, a new campus for Wake Tech, and a new role for former Sen. Richard Burr.
Santee Unified students have officially returned to school.
The professor who predicted U.S. elections winners since 1984 says “a lot of things would have to go wrong” for this candidate to lose.
"I’m so glad we went from 'when they go low, we go high' to 'girl, hold my earrings while I drag this weird mf.'" —@Angry_Staffer
Alyssa Farah Griffin, who served under former President Donald Trump before resigning in 2020, shared an intriguing theory involving the pop star.
The former president does not like being called this one word.
Authorities recovered the body of tech tycoon Mike Lynch on Thursday after his family yacht went down off the coast of Italy.
Federal data shows the national crime rate has dropped under President Biden
The Trump campaign responded to Oprah Winfrey’s speech at the Democratic National Convention Wednesday by resurfacing an admiring letter she once wrote to the man she’s now urging voters to reject.In her surprise appearance in Chicago, the billionaire TV star encouraged fellow independents to join her in endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign. “Decency and respect are on the ballot in 2024,” she said to rapturous applause. “And just plain common sense—common sense tells you that Kamala
I took the liberty of writing a MAGA review of the DNC for Trump: 'Nobody is watching this and the enormous crowds there are TOTALLY FAKE!'
JD Vance went on a grim media marathon Wednesday night to push back on an avalanche of attacks that speakers at the Democratic National Convention sent his way.Donald Trump’s running mate sat for several TV interviews after Kamala Harris’ VP pick Tim Walz’s speech in Chicago. Walz used the speech to rattle off shots at Vance, accusing the Ohio senator of backing a Project 2025 program that will make people’s lives harder while also making digs at Vance’s background.“I had 24 kids in my high scho