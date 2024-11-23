Tom Sandoval Says “Traitors” Was 'So Intense,' Teases He'll Wear 'A Couple' Kilts (Exclusive)

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star gave PEOPLE a sneak peek into his wardrobe on the Peacock show, which is filmed in Scotland

Amanda Edwards/Getty Tom Sandoval (L) and model Victoria Lee Robinson attend the 6th Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on November 15, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.

Tom Sandoval is being careful about spilling any secrets from season 3 of The Traitors, but teased kilts can be expected.

“Traitors was awesome,” Sandoval told PEOPLE exclusively at the Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala in Beverly Hills last Friday, Nov. 15. “It was so intense.”

Season 3 of the Emmy-winning competition series, which was filmed in Scotland, will premiere early next year on Peacock.

And Sandoval says he dressed the part.

“You know I brought a kilt,” Sandoval laughed. “A couple.” (He previously turned heads in a denim kilt at BravoCon 2023.)



When asked where he sourced the garb, the Vanderpump Rules star, 42 revealed, "I met a guy last minute in like a parking lot, He was like a kilt maker, in a parking lot.”

Sandoval's girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson, 32, said she helped style him for the show.

“I actually took him vintage shopping last minute. That's where he got most of his outfits for Traitors,” Robinson told PEOPLE.

It seems there was drama before Sandoval even set foot in Ardross Castle, the location where The Traitors is filmed.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Tom Sandoval of "Vanderpump Rules" television series attends BravoCon 2023 at Caesars Forum on November 03, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“He had a little mess up where his luggage got lost on the way to..” Robinson was saying before Sandoval jumped in, saying, “We can't talk about it too much!”

However, Robinson teased that viewers will have lots of fun fashions to look forward to.

“He has many cool outfits,” she told PEOPLE.

The cast includes Sandoval's fellow Bravolebrities Dolores Catania (The Real Housewives of New Jersey), Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City), The Biggest Loser's Bob Harper, just to name a few. Emmy winner Alan Cumming will be returning as host.

“Dolores is pretty awesome,” Sandoval told PEOPLE.

Catania, 53, recently mentioned her experience on Traitors while appearing on the TwoTsCon: Two Ts in a Pod Live With Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge at the iHeartRadio Theater in Burbank, Calif. on .

"It was the best experience of my life. I cannot wait!” Catania said.

The show is strict about spoilers and too many leaked details could result in a cast member’s removal from the show, Catania said.

“There are no leaks in Traitors,” she explained, adding that the production company "does not mess around.”

"They will edit you right out of that show," she added.

It's safe to say Sandoval and Catania are being cautious, but the good news is that January is not too far away.

All episodes of seasons 1 and 2 of The Traitors are streaming now on Peacock. Season 3 debuts Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025.