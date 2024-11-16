Tom Sandoval and Victoria Lee Robinson are 'working on the next step'

Tom Sandoval is "working" on the next step in his relationship with Victoria Lee Robinson.

The 42-year-old reality TV star and Victoria are rumoured to have already moved-in together - but the loved-up couple are remaining tight-lipped about their status for the time being.

Asked if they're moving in together, Victoria told Us Weekly: "We’re working on it. We’re in the middle of it right now."

Tom - who split from Ariana Madix in 2023, after it was revealed that he had a months-long affair with Rachel Leviss - also refused to reveal too much about their long-term plans.

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star said: "Yeah, we’re working on it. We don’t want to say too much, but yeah, we’re working on it."

Tom previously revealed that he'd agreed to sell the house that he co-owned with Ariana. But when he was asked if he was moving into a new property, Tom replied: "We’re working on it. We’ll see."

Earlier this year, Tom admitted that he wears his 2023 cheating scandal as a "badge of shame".

The reality star said to Ariana on the 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion episode: "I know you don't want to be around me.

"Whatever our relationship was the good, the bad - whatever you did, whatever I did - it doesn't matter. You didn't deserve that. And I'm really sorry, from the bottom of my heart."

Tom admitted to regretting his affair and acknowledged that he'd struggled to move on from the controversy.

He told his ex-girlfriend: "Ariana, I regret it every day. I wear it as a badge of shame. I did the thing that I said I would never do and I did it."