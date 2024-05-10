Tom Selleck wrote new memoir entirely by hand

Selleck, 79, has revealed he wrote his new memoir, You Never Know, entirely by hand. "I've always written that way, and it's the only way I know how to write. I can't think in front of a keyboard. It made it more personal.", Tom Selleck/Town and Country magazine. He also revealed he likes to read his scripts on paper rather than the computer. "It's like I drive 'em nuts on Blue Bloods because I said, 'No, you have to send me scripts. I need to see the paper.'"