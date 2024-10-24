Tom Shatel's Take: Nebraska's coordinators took the blame for loss to Indiana. What's next for Huskers?
Tom Shatel says he wants to see how the Huskers and the coaching staff respond to the loss to Indiana.
Tom Shatel says he wants to see how the Huskers and the coaching staff respond to the loss to Indiana.
Ex-GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger went so far as to label it an “Authoritarian slip.” Conservative attorney George Conway called it “projection.”
The Kansas City Chiefs are the NFL's lone undefeated team despite not necessarily looking like a dominant team. The San Francisco 49ers are still NFC West contenders all while dealing with tons of injuries to key players. That in itself had Chiefs tight end Travis…
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp could be the next big name on the move at his position ahead of the 2024 NFL trade deadline. The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported on Tuesday that the team is calling prospective tr
“We’re a little banged up but we are BEYOND thankful for the Lord's protection over our family yesterday!" Jordan Dalton says
The 2024 NFL trade deadline is just a couple of weeks away, and we're expecting more moves to bubble up in the time before
Governor Kathy Hochul says five other cities were trying to lure the Buffalo Bills away from Western New York while the state negotiated a new stadium contract with the team.
You’re waking up on Tuesday reading all that you can about the players that you should be picking up off the waiver wire as you prepare for Week 8 of fantasy foot
The tennis icon shares her daughters Olympia, 7, and Adira, 14 months, with husband Alexis Ohanian
The 2024 fantasy football season is approaching the halfway mark, but that doesn’t mean that you should wait on making trades to improve your squad. One trade could t
Former Edmonton Oilers defender Justin Schultz has found his landing spot.
This Lightning forward dropped the gloves with the Maple Leafs' top agitator.
The NHL's 2025 free-agent market is a season away, but the speculation about negotiations for Marner, Rantanen, Bennett and Marchand continues.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are acquiring three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Tennessee Titans, replenishing a position group that has been ravaged by injuries, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
As long as Kyle Shanahan is their coach and they're packed with superstars like Fred Warner, Nick Bosa, and George Kittle,
The King Rebellion rearguard comes in at 6-foot-6 and 210 pounds – plus the 2025 NHL draft prospect can really skate.
Since Andrei Vasilevskiy made his NHL debut in 2014, the Vezina Trophy winner had been taken out of the game just 12 times.
USA TODAY's NFL MVP rankings has Lamar Jackson retaining the top spot for the second straight week. He threw five touchdowns in Week 7.
When it comes to competition, one of the best ways to get an edge on the opposition is through prior preparation. In fantasy football, that way of thinking certainly applies. Here at Bet For The Win, we’re doing the preparation for you. At the halfway mark of this fant
This story has been updated. Wide receiver might be the most
Moe Lemay, a former Ottawa 67's junior hockey star and Stanley Cup winner with Edmonton in 1987, is being remembered as an exceptional talent on the ice and a beloved teammate off it.Lemay passed away Friday at the age of 62."He was an exceptional skater, and he adjusted [to the NHL] so well," said Brian Kilrea, Lemay's coach during his three seasons with the 67's. "He was just a great guy in the room."Kilrea recalled how Lemay, despite not being heavily scouted, earned a spot on a junior B team