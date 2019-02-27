Tomatoes and Tigers, Oh My! The First Look at Kenzo La Collection Memento No. 4

Story continues

Photo: Courtesy of Kenzo More

Since moving their Kenzo shows to the January and June schedule, creative directors Carol Lim and Humberto Leon have filled the ensuing gap with La Collection Memento, a selection of clothes more closely pulled from Kenzo Takada’s expansive archive. “We feel in our main collection, Carol and I are always talking about the future of the brand,” Leon explained from Paris. “Memento allows us to go back into the past and unabashedly bring out things we think are exciting and interesting, almost in their entirety and original form.”

The fourth iteration of this archival format centers on a historical print from Takada’s 1992 men’s show of a hyperrealistic red or yellow tomato. “There’s something about it that makes people super joyful, and that’s something we wanted to celebrate this season,” said Lim. “I think it shows the language that Kenzo Takada was playing with through the years.” (It being Kenzo, the pair also plucked an airbrushed tiger from 1992 to recognizably round out the capsule, as seen in the images here.)

The punchy vegetal graphic is printed on men’s and women’s collared shirts—yellow tomatoes on black, red tomatoes on green, as they originally appeared—and worn with shorts and slouchy suit pants in complementary hues by a slew of Parisian creatives in the Surrealist supermarché-themed lookbook. There are also fanny packs, ball caps, turtlenecks, tiger tees, and all manner of salable items, which will, for the first time, be ready to buy the day after the show. “This idea reinforces, I think, the house being known for its boldness and also its ability to have fun,” Lim said.

Speaking of fun: Memento No. 4 will debut tonight in the Marais, where Lim and Leon have dispensed with the fashion show format for something “explosive,” according to Lim. An intimate audience of 150 guests will be treated to an experimental dance performance, depicting two tomato-y worlds in beautiful collision. “The audience will be moved, not just figuratively, but physically,” Lim said of the uniquely interactive event they have planned. “It’s not your typical dance performance, and definitely not your typical fashion show.”