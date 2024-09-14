Tommy Cash, Country Musician and Brother of Johnny Cash, Dies at 84

Tommy Cash, the country musician and younger brother of late music icon Johnny Cash, died Friday evening. He was 84.

The Johnny Cash Museum confirmed Tommy Cash’s death in a statement Saturday. A cause of death was not disclosed.

More from Variety

“Tommy Cash was a loyal supporter of the Johnny Cash Museum and a very beloved member of our extended family as well as a highly respected member of the music industry,” said Bill Miller, Icon Entertainment founder and CEO, who launched the Johnny Cash Museum in Nashville over a decade ago. “This great man will be deeply missed by his friends and many loyal fans around the world. Please keep Tommy’s beloved wife, Marcy and his family in your prayers.”

Tommy Cash performed globally over the course of his career, honoring the Cash legacy long after his brother, Johnny Cash, died at the age of 71 on Sept. 12, 2003.

Born on April 5, 1940, in Dyess, Ark., he was one of seven children in his family, including Johnny Cash and artist Joanne Cash. Following high school, he enlisted in the military and went on to work as a DJ for the Armed Forces Radio Network. He also played with Hank Williams Jr. early in his music career.

Tommy Cash landed his first record deal from Musicor in 1965. He then signed with United Artists Records and, in 1968, released “The Sounds of Goodbye.” The following year, on Epic Records, he released “Six White Horses,” a song dedicated to John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. He went on to release and chart many other songs, including “Rise and Shine” and “One Song Away.”





Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.