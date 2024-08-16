Tommy Fury denies cheating allegations amid Molly-Mae split

Tommy Fury has denied any cheating allegations following his split from Molly-Mae Hague.

Tommy and Molly-Mae met on season 5 of Love Island in 2019 and became household names after finishing in second place on the show. They welcomed daughter Bambi in 2023, before getting engaged later that year.

Molly-Mae shocked fans this week (August 14) when she announced that the couple had decided to call it quits.

Dave Benett - Getty Images

Following the split, there has been a lot of speculation regarding the cause of the break-up, with The Sun reporting that Tommy had been unfaithful in his relationship.

However, these allegations have been furiously denied by the boxer's team.

"Tommy is horrified by the false allegations of cheating being circulated by the media and he's consulting his lawyers," a spokesperson for Tommy told The Mirror.



Instagram

Molly's initial statement read: "Never in a million years did I ever think I'd have to write this. After five years of being together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way. I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end."

Tommy later confirmed the situation, adding: "I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship. The past five years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi and I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority. Please respect our privacy, and our families' privacy, as we navigate our way through this difficult time."

