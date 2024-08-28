Tommy Fury says speculation over split from Molly-Mae Hague is 'horrendous'

Tommy Fury has said speculation over his split from Molly-Mae Hague has been "horrendous".

The couple, who met during the 2019 series of ITV2 reality show Love Island, announced the break-up in separate social media posts earlier this month.

The 25-year-olds had welcomed the birth of their only child, a daughter named Bambi, in January last year.

"These last few weeks have been heartbreaking," the professional boxer wrote on Instagram.

"The false allegations about me have been horrendous, thank you to everybody who has stood by me through this."

Earlier this week Hague thanked her fans for their support in the wake of the break-up.

She posted a photo of herself leaning on a wooden railing overlooking a body of water on Instagram with the caption: "Thank you for being the best online friends I could've ever wished for."

Read more from Sky News:

'Full-fledged war' under way in West Bank, Israel says

Starmer says government wants reset with EU

'Lonely' dolphin behind multiple attacks on humans, experts say

The reality TV star and influencer announced their split in an Instagram story earlier this month, saying: "Never in a million years did I think I'd ever have to write this.

"After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.

"I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end.

"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter.

"Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.

"I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all.

"Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I'll be back when it feels right. Molly-Mae x."

Less than an hour later Fury posted a separate Instagram story saying he was "heartbroken" to share the news, adding Bambi was their "priority".

Fury proposed last year at a mountainous seaside location decorated with hundreds of flowers and petals.

The former couple also starred in the Netflix reality series At Home With The Furys, together with Fury's half-brother, former heavyweight world boxing champion Tyson Fury.