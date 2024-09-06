Tommy Fury teases something "very exciting" in first video since split

Tommy Fury has teased "exciting" plans in his first video since his split from fiancée Molly-Mae Hague.

The Love Island stars confirmed their break-up last month, and the boxer has now shared his first YouTube clip since the news broke, which documents one of his morning runs.

At one point in the clip, Tommy teased: "Some very exciting collaborations coming up this month. Two very big ones – heavyweight-style big ones.

"And then I've got something potentially very, very exciting lined up at the back end of the year," he added, saying he will be "finishing the year off with a fight" and has "plenty of things to look forward to".

Later on in the video, Tommy said he aims to post updates on social media more often, telling fans: "It's been good to post back, it's been good to speak to you guys again.

"There's going to be, like I say, good collaborations this month, and yeah, I'll be back posting content, guys."

The update comes a few days after the star shared an update on his mental health, revealing on Instagram that he is making positive progress.

"Months post hand surgery… finally back using my hand and WOW does it feel good," he wrote. "My mental health needed this positive step today. Thank you God for healing me."

Tommy recently condemned "false allegations" around his split from Molly-Mae, after his spokesperson denied rumours of infidelity and said the "false" claims had left the reality star feeling "horrified".

"These last few weeks have been heartbreaking. The false allegations about me have been horrendous, thank you to everybody who has stood by me through this," Tommy said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Molly-Mae – who has been teasing an upcoming announcement of her own – recently addressed co-parenting daughter Bambi with Tommy.

