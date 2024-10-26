Tommy Robinson march - LIVE: Thousands join extremist protest after Robinson charged with terror offence

Supporters of a rally endorsed by Tommy Robinson march from Victoria Station to Parliament Square in central London. Picture date: Saturday October 26, 2024. (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Wire)

Thousands of Tommy Robinson supporters have gathered in central London for a protest – with Robinson being being remanded into custody by police on Friday.

Chants of “Oh Tommy, Tommy” were heard as hundreds of attendees were met with heavy police presence as they began marching over an hour early on Saturday.

They are expected to be met with a counter-protest organised by Stand Up to Racism which called on its supporters to “take to the streets” in a “massive anti-fascist demonstration”.

The Metropolitan Police and British Transport Police are being supported by officers from other forces across the country as the Met said there is a “significant police presence” across the demonstrations.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is missing his own planned ‘Uniting the Kingdom’ march in custody.

He is accused of being in contempt of court following the airing of a film at a protest in central London and after attending Folkestone Police station on Friday, he was separately charged with failing to provide his mobile phone Pin to police under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000, Kent Police said.

Far-right crowd watching new Tommy Robinson fronted documentary

14:33 , Independent Reporters

The crowd of far-right supporters are now watching a new Tommy Robinson documentary.

The documentary, called ‘Lawfare’, sees Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, talking in pre-recorded messages.

The programme is focused on what the far-right call ‘two-teir policing’ and the families of those jailed following the racist riots over the summer.

Andrew Bridgen says 'Tommy Robinson is no terrorist’

14:02 , Independent Reporters

Former Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen has told crowds of Tommy Robinson supporters the activist is not a terrorist after his arrest.

He asks the crowd to pray for the “right result” in the US election, before adding: “I’m so proud of you all. But we are all saddened at those that are missing our prayers and thoughts should be with Tommy Robinson and the family of Peter Lynch.

“Their suffering is a demonstration of the tyranny we are living under.“We know Tommy is not a terrorist and we know Peter was never a rioter. You can take a thousand of us and ten thousand will take our place.”

Tommy Robinson’s pal says he wants to be on march

13:50 , Chris Stevenson

A friend of Tommy Robinson who has claimed he was with the activist in Spain before his arrest has spoken of Robinson’s wish to be there with them.

Jumping on stage in Parliament Square to address thousands of Union Jack-clad supporters, he said: “What [Robinson] will also want is for everyone to play the game today and do it right. And when we leave after a glorious day we have to do it in mind that people are envious of us because we are all together as one.

“They will try to prod you and poke you and get a reaction from you. Don’t give them what they want. Don’t let the mainstream media report... one little misdemeanour tomorrow so all this goes to waste.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Freedom band singer thanks Jesus Christ for the life of Tommy Robinson

13:26 , Independent Reporters

Introducing a song called ‘Just one touch from the King, changes everything’, singer Rikky Doolan leading his Patriots Gospel Band launches into a passionate defence of the activist.

He tells the crowd gathering at Parliament Square: “Before I came to our lord Jesus Christ I was homeless on the streets of Manchester. But just one touch from him radicalised my life.

“And now I’m here with you. We thank that same Jesus Christ for the life of Tommy Robinson, we thank him for the heart, the spirit and the passion of that man.”

Rock band performing for Tommy Robinson in middle of Parliament Square

13:13 , Independent Reporters

Thousands of supporters are being regaled by a rock cover of Elgar’s Land of Hope and Glory in Parliament Square.

The singer barks at the end: “C’mon somebody celebrate this England, this Scotland, this Ireland this Wales!”

“We shall never be moved!”

The crowd chant “Oh Tommy, Tommy!” and “We want Starmer out!”

The singer urges the crowd to high five eachother before shouting “All British lives matter.”

Thousands of Tommy Robinson supporters have resumed their march

13:01 , Barney Davis

Activists have resumed their march towards Parliament Square in central London ahead of a rally.

Demonstrators at the front of the march are carrying a sign with “Two tier Keir fuelled the riots” written on it.

“Bring back Rwanda” and “Stop the Boats” placards were also hoisted by demonstrators – some of whom were drinking cans and glasses of alcohol.

Some appear to chant “Who the f*** is Allah?” and “We want Tommy out!”

United Families and Friends Campaign speaker addresses crowd that is marching to Downing Street

12:59 , Independent Reporters

An activist has stressed to the crowd and press in central London that they are not here “just for the Kaba family”, but for all “grieving” families who are “bereaved at the hands of the state”.

She spoke of “collective grief”, “devastation” and “disappointment”, adding: “We have each other. We are strong. We are powerful.”

The speaker finished by leading a chant of “we believe that we will win” and “the people united will never be defeated”.

Stand Up To Racism hails ‘awesome’ turnout

12:46 , Independent Reporters

A counter-protest organised by Stand Up to Racism, has called on its supporters to “take to the streets” in a “massive anti-fascist demonstration”.

Awesome turnout at the start of today's demo opposing Tommy Robinson's fascist mobilisation in central London! #StandUpToRacism pic.twitter.com/cweOkiN9c9 — Stand Up To Racism (@AntiRacismDay) October 26, 2024

United Families and Friends Campaign march sets off on way to Downing Street

12:41 , Independent Reporters

The march from Trafalgar Square to Downing Street has now started.

The front of the group is holding a banner which reads: “United Families and Friends Campaign. No more deaths in custody”.

Activists are holding signs reading “No justice”, “no one forgotten, nothing forgiven” and “no to hatred, no to fascism”.

Protesters are also holding images of people they say died in custody.

Counter-protest forming

12:17 , Independent Reporters

The Stand Up To Racism counter-protest is forming up in Regent Street St James’s.

The march is set to begin at 1pm, heading up and around Piccadilly Circus, down Haymarket and round into the top of Whitehall.

The Stand Up To Racism protest is forming up in Regent Street St James’s.



They will set off at 1pm, heading up and around Piccadilly Circus, down Haymarket and round into the top of Whitehall. pic.twitter.com/zfUQLOFPi4 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) October 26, 2024

Pictures as far-right await beginning of march

12:10 , Independent Reporters

(Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

(Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

Assembly area moved after march set off early

11:50 , Independent Reporters

The assembly area of the far-right march has been adjusted after attendees set off from Victoria Station over an hour early.

The Met Police said: “The ‘Uniting the Kingdom’ march is forming up in Victoria Street. Working with the event organisers we have moved the forming up area north to the junction with Buckingham Gate to help keep the area around the station clear. The march will set off at 12.30pm.”

The ‘Uniting the Kingdom’ march is forming up in Victoria Street.



Working with the event organisers we have moved the forming up area north to the junction with Buckingham Gate to help keep the area around the station clear. The march will set off at 12.30pm. pic.twitter.com/QVmBvxkARl — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) October 26, 2024

March halted after setting off early

11:44 , Independent Reporters

The extremist far-right march has been halted temporarilynafter setting off over an hour early.

What appears to be hundreds of Tommy Robinson supporters gathered at Victoria Station on Saturday morning as they prepared to march to Whitehall at the given time of 1pm.

The start of the march was brought forward by the police to 12:30pm, however those in attendance began marching over an hour early.

They have now been halted down the road.

Latest pictures from far-right rally

11:34 , Independent Reporters

(Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

(Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

(Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

Far-right chant ‘oh Tommy, Tommy'

11:20 , Independent Reporters

Hundreds of Tommy Robinson supporters are chanting “Oh Tommy, Tommy” and “We want Starmer out” ahead of the Unite The Kingdom rally.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is missing his own planned march after being remanded into custody by police on Friday.

Tommy Robinson's "Unite the Kingdom" protest moves onto the road outside Victoria, with some calling the start the march early pic.twitter.com/F9aM34cZq6 — Tke Media (@TkeMedia) October 26, 2024

Counter-protesters gather

11:15 , Independent Reporters

Anti-racist counter-protesters have begun to gather as they prepare to oppose Tommy Robinson’s far-right march.

The counter-protest - organised by Stand Up to Racism - will begin at Regent Street St James’s and finish at the north end of Whitehall.

Stand Up to Racism called on its supporters to “take to the streets” in a “massive anti-fascist demonstration”.

Tommy Robinson supporters begin to gather - without Robinson

11:08 , Independent Reporters

People have begun gathering for Tommy Robinson’s far-right ‘Unite the Kingdom’ march in Victoria, central London.

What appears to be hundreds of people - with many holding British or English flags - have congregated ahead of their planned march to Whitehall.

Robinson himself will not be present at the march after he was remanded in police custody on Friday.

Full story: Tommy Robinson charged with terror offence after failing to provide phone password

11:00 , Independent Reporters

Right-wing activist Tommy Robinson has been charged under terror laws after he surrendered to a Kent police station.

The 41-year-old was pictured arriving at Folkestone police station on Friday after telling his followers on X/Twitter that he expected to be arrested.

After arriving in a black Nissan Elgrand, he hugged supporters waiting outside for him who then cheered as he entered the police station at 3pm.

Kent Police later confirmed he has been charged with failing to provide the PIN to his mobile phone under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act and has been bailed to appear in court next month.

Read the full story here:

Tommy Robinson charged under terror laws

Met Police full statement ahead of planned protests

10:30 , Independent Reporters

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Rachel Williams, who is leading the policing operation this weekend, said: “We are well prepared for what is set to be a busy day in the centre of London.“Our role is to ensure that those attending the various events can do so safely and that they can exercise their right to lawful protest.

“We will have significant resources in place to respond to any incidents, to deal decisively with any offences, and to keep disruption to other members of the public and businesses to a minimum.

“We know that when groups with opposing views come together it can lead to conflict and disorder and a key part of our role is ensuring that does not happen. We have used Public Order Act conditions to ensure that those involved stick to routes and assembly areas that are sufficiently far apart. Officers will be monitoring closely to ensure that conditions are adhered to.

“The impact of frequent significant protest in central London is considerable, not least on the officers deployed to police them. Many would be working in other frontline roles if they weren’t required for these events.

“We’re grateful for the assistance of colleagues from other forces whose contribution means we are able to police protests while also keeping local communities across London safe.”

(PA Archive)

Pictures from previous Tommy Robinson-led marches

10:00 , Independent Reporters

British far-right activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson marches with supporters in central London in July (AFP via Getty Images)

Thousands of Tommy Robinson supporters in July (Maja Smiejkowska/PA Wire)

March on Saturday June 1, 2024. (PA)

What was Tommy Robinson charged with?

09:30 , Independent Reporters

Tommy Robinson has been charged under terror laws after he surrendered to a Kent police station at 3pm on Friday.

Kent Police later confirmed he has been charged with failing to provide the PIN to his mobile phone under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act and has been bailed to appear in court next month.

The charge is in relation to an incident in Folkestone on 28 July after officers stopped him at the port.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 13 November in relation to that charge.

But the force confirmed he has been remanded in custody in relation a separate allegations of contempt of court, which he is due to face in a two-day hearing at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday. It is alleged he has repeated libellous allegations against a Syrian refugee who successfully sued him.

Supporters of Tommy Robinson are due to hold a demonstration on Saturday (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Wire)

Recap: Tommy Robinson to miss own protest after being remanded into police custory

09:00 , Independent Reporters

Tommy Robinson will miss his own planned protest in central London on Saturday after he was remanded into custody by police.

The 41-year-old, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is accused of being in contempt of court after the airing of a film at a protest in Trafalgar Square in July.

He attended Folkestone police station on Friday where he was separately charged with failing to provide his mobile phone access code to police under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000, Kent Police said.

Robinson is due to appear at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday for a two-day hearing concerning allegations that he breached a 2021 High Court order barring him from repeating libellous allegations against a Syrian refugee who successfully sued him.

It is understood the airing of a film, titled Silenced, at the Trafalgar Square demonstration is one of six actions alleged to have breached the injunction between June and July.

The film is also pinned to the top of his X account.

His supporters are due to hold a demonstration on Saturday, which is expected to be met with a counter-protest organised by Stand Up to Racism.

Maps of today’s opposing protests

08:30 , Independent Reporters

Map of the Unite the Kingdom route (Met Police)

Map of the Stand Up To Racism route. (Met Police)

What marches are planned for today?

08:00 , Independent Reporters

Tommy Robinson supporters are due to hold a demonstration on Saturday, which is expected to be met with a counter-protest organised by Stand Up to Racism.

The march organised on behalf of Robinson - called ‘Unite the Kingdom’ - is due to march from Victoria station to the southern end of Whitehall, while the counter-protest will begin at Regent Street St James’s and finish at the north end of Whitehall.

Stand Up to Racism has called on its supporters to “take to the streets” in a “massive anti-fascist demonstration”.

The Met said static rallies are expected at the end of both marches.

Met outline policing plans ahead of protest

07:32 , Independent Reporters

The Metropolitan Police have set out their plans ahead of planned demonstrations on Saturday.

Tommy Robinson will miss his own planned march - named ‘Uniting the Kingdom’ - after having been remanded in police custody on Friday.

This group are set to march from Victoria Station to the southern end of Whitehall, while a counter protest organised by Stand Up To Racism will march from Regent Street St James’s to the north end of Whitehall. Static rallies will take place at the end of both protest marches.

The force said there will be a significant policing presence ensuring that the two opposing groups are kept apart and pre-emptive conditions have been imposed under the Public Order Act to prevent serious disruption or disorder.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Rachel Williams, who is leading the policing operation this weekend, said: “We know that when groups with opposing views come together it can lead to conflict and disorder and a key part of our role is ensuring that does not happen.

“We have used Public Order Act conditions to ensure that those involved stick to routes and assembly areas that are sufficiently far apart. Officers will be monitoring closely to ensure that conditions are adhered to.

“The impact of frequent significant protest in central London is considerable, not least on the officers deployed to police them. Many would be working in other frontline roles if they weren’t required for these events.

“We’re grateful for the assistance of colleagues from other forces whose contribution means we are able to police protests while also keeping local communities across London safe.”

Tommy Robinson charged with terror offence after failing to provide phone password

07:00 , Independent Reporters

Tommy Robinson charged under terror laws

How Tommy Robinson gave away he was hiding at luxury Cyprus hotel while stoking UK riots

04:00 , Independent Reporters

“My kids are crying,” wrote Tommy Robinson from a luxury five-star holiday resort after photographs emerged revealing he had been hiding out in Cyprus.

“We come (sic) here so I could spend some quality time with them. Now they are scared people are coming here to get them.”

The anti-Islam activist has been accused of stoking far-right riots across the UK from outside the country while holed up in the £400-a-night Mediterranean hotel.

Read the full article here:

How Tommy Robinson gave away he was hiding at luxury hotel while stoking UK riots

Who is Tommy Robinson: From apprentice aircraft engineer to right-wing activist

02:00 , Independent Reporters

Tommy Robinson is an angry man: angry at Islam and migration into Britain, angry at the BBC and “mainstream media”. He claims to be angry over antisemitism. He’s often angry about the way police have treated him.

He’s confessed to wasting money on alcohol and partying while receiving thousands of pounds in donations; he’s been in court and in prison – and yet he has huge numbers of devoted followers online.

Robinson, who is one of the most provocative figures in the UK today, made his name – and a career – from being a right-wing activist.

Read the full article here:

Tommy Robinson: From apprentice aircraft engineer to right-wing activist

Tommy Robinson to miss planned protest

Saturday 26 October 2024 00:01 , Independent Reporters

Right-wing activist Tommy Robinson will miss his own planned march for thousands of people after being remanded into custody by police.

The 41-year-old, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is accused of being in contempt of court following the airing of a film at a protest in central London.

He attended Folkestone Police station on Friday where he was separately charged with failing to provide his mobile phone Pin to police under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000, Kent Police said.