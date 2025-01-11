How Tommy Robinson won over Trump’s inner circle

If you were to ask Elon Musk or President-elect Donald Trump for their thoughts on Luton, you’d imagine both would likely stare at you with blank faces. Actually, it might register slightly more with Musk. His private jet once touched down at Luton Airport. In the past few days, though, the name of Luton’s most infamous export – who once won an apprenticeship to that very airport, in fact – has been on the lips of some of the incoming president’s closest advisers and supporters.

In the 20 years since Tommy Robinson’s first prison stint (for assaulting an off-duty police officer) put paid to a career in aircraft engineering, he has gone from a football hooligan to becoming a lightning rod for Islamophobia and a figurehead for the far-Right in Britain. Over the years, his notoriety in this country has waxed and waned, usually depending on whether he was addressing his followers from behind bars or out on the streets. But until this week, Robinson’s wasn’t a name you would expect most Americans to have ever come across. Nor would you imagine it would be known to both the leader of the free world and the richest man on earth.

Such is the strange, shifting state of the special relationship. It has been a fraught week, with Nigel Farage – who many would argue constitutes Britain’s best hope of a genuinely productive dialogue with the United States during Trump’s second stint in the White House – finding himself roundly dismissed by Musk, the billionaire owner of X, who is positioning himself as the incoming president’s right hand man ahead of Inauguration Day.

The Reform leader and chief orchestrator of Brexit “doesn’t have what it takes”, Musk wrote on X on January 5. “The Reform party needs a new leader.” His misdemeanour? His refusal to support Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon. Just days before, Musk was reportedly toying with a $100 million donation to Farage’s party. That was until his head was turned by a new toy. A shining example, he felt, of Britain’s free speech problem amid a period of intense national introspection on grooming gangs and immigration.

Elon Musk has turned his back on Reform leader Nigel Farage, who refused to support Tommy Robinson (real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon) - Getty

“Free Tommy Robinson!” he wrote on January 2 on X (to which Robinson was readmitted in 2023 following Musk’s takeover, having been banned four years before). “Why is Tommy Robinson in a solitary confinement prison for telling the truth? He should be freed and those who covered up this travesty should take his place in that cell.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Musk’s sudden enthusiasm sparked a flurry of interest in corners of the far-Right media landscape in the US which would once have been considered fringe outfits – no longer since they were widely acknowledged as having helped win Trump the election. Podcasters such as Patrick Bet David (who has strong connections to the Trumps via 18-year-old Barron) began to spread the Robinson gospel to their listeners. “Who is Tommy Robinson?” asked Bet David, at one point referring to him as “Stephen Yaxley Lemon”. Close, but no cigar. His summary of Robinson’s present situation? “He’s in jail and they’re saying that he might be in solitary confinement again because they don’t like him.” Again, almost. There was also the small matter of an egregious case of contempt of court.

On this side of the Atlantic, the thought of Robinson, with his many criminal convictions and history of inciting violence (he was accused of stoking the riots that followed the Southport attack last year, urging his followers to “rise up”), suddenly having such a direct line to the White House via Musk seemed preposterous.

In fact, you don’t have to look too hard to see this may have been in the works for some time. Much has been made of Farage’s journey from Thanet to Trump Towers, but it seems his nemesis, whom he deems “violent” and “thuggish” (he once told this paper the very idea of Robinson being at the centre of the Brexit debate was “too awful to contemplate”) has been making moves of his own.

In 2017, with Trump newly-installed in the White House, US tech billionaire and Trump supporter Robert Shillman is said to have financed a fellowship that helped pay for a salary for Robinson at Rebel News, a Right-wing outlet in Canada. The support of Ezra Levant, founder of Rebel News, is said to have been crucial to Robinson beginning to break through in America.

Rebel News founder Ezra Levant is believed to have played a role in Robinson’s rise - Alamy

“That does have reach among the Bannonite right in America,” says one Reform insider, referring to Trump’s former chief strategist, Steve Bannon. “That gives him the credibility.”

ADVERTISEMENT

By 2018, Bannon, who by this point had left the White House, was firmly Team Tommy. Speaking on Farage’s LBC show in July of that year, shortly after Trump visited the UK, Bannon said: “I don’t think he’s a bad guy. I think he’s a solid guy and I think he’s got to be released from prison.” In an angry off-air exchange that was leaked to Buzzfeed, he was more effusive. “Tommy Robinson is the f***ing backbone of this country. You lose guys like Tommy Robinson, you’re not going to have a country.”

A US State Department official, Sam Brownback, is said to have raised Robinson’s case with the British ambassador, Kim Darroch, around the same time. CNN reported it had “confirmed” that Brownback had been to the UK embassy to discuss religious freedom issues. British officials didn’t deny a meeting had taken place and that Robinson’s case had been raised, though there was some dispute as to the content of the conversation.

US State Department official, Sam Brownback, who is said to have raised Robinson’s case with the British ambassador, Kim Darroch - Getty Images

Raheem Kassam – a former advisor to Farage, who was with him in 2016 on his first visit to Trump Towers, and the London editor of Breitbart News when Bannon was its chairman – told CNN he had briefed Brownback about Robinson. “Brownback just said [to Darroch] to keep an eye on it because many people were upset about it,” said Kassam, who had been instrumental in raising money for Robinson in the US.

David Gauke, then-justice secretary and Lord Chancellor in Theresa May’s government, recalls the American Right’s sudden interest in Robinson – which he says seemed to have come out of the blue – as being “awkward”. “[It] put the Prime Minister in a difficult position because in any other circumstances you would just say this is completely unacceptable and appalling, but there are diplomatic niceties and it’s important to have a good relationship with the US administration if at all possible.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Robinson debacle “wasn’t something that was top of the list”, Westminster was certainly wary of too much US support for Robinson – who, Gauke says, is still “a pariah even on much of the right of politics”. “Anything that could be interpreted as being supportive of Tommy Robinson was an embarrassment.”

It didn’t help that the year before, Robinson had gained support from the Middle East Forum (MEF), a Philadelphia-based think tank of which Kassam was a fellow. The MEF eventually gave Robinson financial backing, while its president, the New York Times reported, “helped shape his message”. The MEF spent $60,000 (£47,000) on Robinson’s legal fees and demonstrations staged in London in 2018, while a senior executive was involved in preparations for his “Brexit Betrayal” march in December of that year.

Raheem Kassam, a former adviser to Farage, has also raised funds for Tommy Robinson - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

In May 2018, Robinson was jailed for violating a court order after publishing a Facebook Live video of defendants in the Huddersfield grooming trial arriving at court. Though the trials were still ongoing, he stood outside the court and spoke about “rape jihad gangs”, reading out allegations against members of the grooming gang. The trial almost collapsed as a result. Robinson was released on bail two months after his arrest. The following year, he was found guilty of contempt of court in a retrial.

The MEF’s president, Daniel Pipes, told The Guardian he believed Robinson had been prosecuted for his views. “In the course of five hours, he was arrested, tried, convicted, sentenced to 13 months’ prison, and jailed; that sounds more like a banana republic than the home of the Magna Carta,” Pipes said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MEF posted articles portraying him as a free speech crusader. Meanwhile, Tucker Carlson, who had Robinson on his show in August of that year, after he had been released on bail, declared freedom of speech was “dying” in Britain.

The Middle East Forum’s president Daniel Pipes - Hindustan Times

Then Washington appeared to throw Robinson a genuine bone. The President’s son voiced his support. Right-wing activist Kurt Schlichter had tweeted about Robinson’s arrest in May 2018: “Man arrested and imprisoned in England for reporting on a court case. Reporting on his case is also illegal. The US media doesn’t care. Why? Because they support it, because they disapprove of his politics. They want the same thing here.” Don Jr. retweeted it, writing: “Reason #1776 for the original #brexit. Don’t let America follow in those footsteps.”

It was taken by many as an endorsement from the centre of power in America. A former Trump aide recalls how interest in Robinson “definitely peaked around 2018”.

“That was when a lot of mainstream Republicans took up his cause because they took note of his stand against Islamism and felt he was being treated unfairly by the British justice system. You had a Republican Congressman, Paul Gosar, actually speak up for him at one of his rallies.”

The MEF flew Gosar, a Trump loyalist, to London. “Many of you may not know me,” he addressed a crowd, many of whom were waving American flags, in Trafalgar Square. “I’m a United States congressman from Arizona, but I suggest we know each other very well indeed.”

He went on: “Despite being two nations separated by an ocean, we are also two nations united by a common language.”

Paul Gosar, who spoke up for Tommy Robinson at a Trump rally - Getty Images

“For years now, we have lived with a full-frontal assault on free speech,” he added. “That’s why, when I first heard of the case of Tommy Robinson, I could not stay silent.” He described the campaign to “Free Tommy” as “a precursor to a campaign for your own First Amendment.”

In October 2018, Gosar invited him to come to the US Congress and speak at a private meeting. The trip was to be sponsored by the MEF; Robinson failed to get a visa. The following year, he appeared on InfoWars, the American far-Right website founded by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, appealing for political asylum in the US. “I beg Donald Trump, I beg the American government to look at my case,” he said. “We love the United States, I have no future here [in Britain]. The country has fallen.”

The extent of Robinson’s ties with InfoWars came to light in October last year when a court heard how Jones “effectively commissioned” Robinson’s film, Silenced. In the film, Robinson repeats defamatory claims about a teenage Syrian refugee. He was successfully sued by the boy in 2021. A video had circulated online showing the teenager being assaulted by another pupil in a Huddersfield school playground.

In October a court heard that InfoWars founder Alex Jones “effectively commissioned” Robinson’s film, Silenced - Getty

Robinson said in videos posted online that the boy “was not innocent,” claiming he had “beat a girl black and blue” and “threatened to stab” another student at the school. The allegations, which the boy denied, were said to have had a “devastating effect” on him and his family, including leading to them being relocated in 2019.

In October 2023, Robinson was sentenced for 10 breaches of a High Court order, admitting contempt of court by repeating false allegations against the boy. Four of those counts related to the publication and distribution of Silenced. Sasha Wass KC, representing Robinson, told the court Jones’s InfoWars had funded the film and provided equipment used to produce it.

To Robinson, the country might have “fallen”, but to Farage (who has also been interviewed in the past by Jones) it was rebuilding. In 2018, he resigned as Ukip leader and co-founded the Brexit Party. Drawing support from people frustrated by the delay to the UK’s departure from the EU, it won the most votes in the European Parliament election the following year.

By then, Farage’s relationship with America was cemented. He had long been friendly with Bannon. “I have got a very, very high regard for that man’s brain,” he told The New Yorker in 2016. In July of that year, Farage, who had become something of a celebrity in the Trump camp following the Brexit vote, attended the Republican National Convention. Phil Bryant, the governor of Mississippi, invited him to a fundraising dinner in August where he met Donald Trump, who was soon to be elected president for the first time.

By election week Farage was in America, speaking at an event organised by right-wing activist David Horowitz, whose Californian based think-tank has defended Robinson in the past and lobbied for him to address politicians in the US. Horowitz told the Guardian in 2018: “Tommy Robinson is a courageous Englishman who has risked his life to expose the rape epidemic of young girls conducted by Muslim gangs and covered up by your shameful government.”

Farage has been friendly with White House chief strategist Steve Bannon for a long time - Reuters

While Farage was in the US, his right-hand man, Andy Wigmore, called. He had been tasked with nurturing the Farage-Trump relationship. After Trump’s win, they decided to head to New York for a visit to Trump Towers. Arron Banks came too, as did Kassam. There, the so-called “Bad Boys of Brexit” spent time with Trump advisers including Kellyann Conway and eventually the man himself. Wigmore took a now famous photo of Farage and Trump, grinning, in front of glistening golden doors.

On the day of the inauguration, Fox News announced it had hired Farage as a commentator. As time went on, the special relationship only seemed to strengthen – over the years, more grinning pictures of the pair have followed that first one in front of the gold doors. Last summer, Farage joined Don Jr. at a Trump fundraiser in London hosted by Holly Vallance, the wife of Reform Treasurer Nick Candy. In December, Musk hosted Farage and Candy at Mar a Lago, posing in front of a portrait of the president-elect.

To this day, Farage “likes being in America”, says one Reform insider. “Nigel can walk around in America without security guards. Even though there’s huge recognition for him over there because of his time on Fox, he can walk down the street.”

The same can’t be said for Robinson. By 2019, he was asking his backers in the US to help him seek asylum. The Guardian reported court documents showed Robinson had that year discussed moving his family to Texas, where he would plan to earn money speaking at venues “including evangelical churches”.

A former Trump aide says that in reality, Robinson’s case didn’t make the kind of waves in Washington that he would have liked. Though he “may well” have been discussed in diplomatic channels, “I don’t think they got very far”. “I think when many US conservatives actually looked into the facts of his case and the actions of the man and his followers, they stepped back from supporting him.

“The fact he’s banned from America and hasn’t been able to get a visa initially added to the allure but over time I think that has done his profile real damage here as he hasn’t had a forum for directly messaging over here.”

Not that it stopped him entirely. In 2020, shortly after Trump lost to Joe Biden, Robinson spoke to Enrique Tarrio, leader of America’s far-right militant group, the Proud Boys. He urged him to keep Trump in power. “I’ve always said that America needs a Tommy Robinson,” Tarrio said. One former Trump aide says Robinson’s vocal support for Trump means he’s “now regarded as the ‘British Proud Boy’.”

Nick Quested, a documentary filmmaker who directed 64 Days, a film about the Proud Boys and their role in the January 6 Capitol attack, downgrades the title. Though there are “similarities”, Robinson is more “a vanilla bean version of [the Proud Boys]”, he says.

In the years that followed, Robinson’s influence waned both here and in the US where, with Trump out of office, his name wasn’t surfacing in Washington. Then, in July of 2024, Jordan Peterson uploaded an episode of his podcast. The title: “Why The Establishment Hates This Man: Tommy Robinson.” He followed it with a second podcast in August called Crime and Punishment. Robinson was described as “a British journalist and activist who first became an establishment target after reporting on the grooming gangs in Luton”.

Between the two episodes, Peterson interviewed Musk live on X. Reform insiders say Musk’s support for Robinson stems from the Peterson conversation. Peterson (who also told The Spectator’s podcast just two weeks ago: “I get a kick out of Nigel Farage”, whom he has interviewed before) shared his support for Robinson on X on January 2, saying he had been “trying to tell the truth to idiot moralising ‘liberals’ for more than a decade”.

Jordan Peterson described Tommy Robinson as an ‘establishment target’ - Dan Tuffs

Musk then shared a link to Peterson’s first interview with Robinson. And so, another chance presented itself for Robinson to bask in a bit of attention from the other side of the Atlantic.

Whether or not he has genuinely had an impact in Washington, though, is a matter of debate. “Of all the things that are happening in the US, Tommy Robinson is fairly far down the list,” says Melissa Rein Lively, a MAGA activist and conservative communications executive.

“That being said he definitely has become more centre stage recently, specifically [because of] the interest that Elon Musk has taken in UK politics.”

Musk, says Rein Lively, has been “something of a guardian angel to Tommy Robinson lately”. “I don’t think many Americans knew about him until very recently and to have Elon take an interest in your case and take it from an obscure international thing that not many Americans know about… at this moment in time you couldn’t ask for more than Elon Musk to put a spotlight on your case since nobody has a bigger microphone on the planet right now than him.”

And if he’s on Musk’s radar that can only mean one thing. “If Tommy Robinson is on Elon’s radar, I would think he’s on Trump’s radar,” says Rein Lively.

But a former Trump aide says Robinson is still “yet to cut through in the US”. “If you ask many people in the South about Tommy Robinson, they’d think you were talking about [his namesake] the late Arkansas congressman who crossed over from the Democrats to the Republicans.”

Someone might tell that to Musk’s father, Errol, who this week told news outlets this week there was a “good chance” Robinson would one day become prime minister. Robinson’s followers are delighted by this turn of events, of course, describing Musk as a “genuine British hero” for elevating him and casting Farage aside.

Farage, for his part, is sticking to his guns. He told LBC this week he was now “on a campaign” to educate Americans about who Robinson “actually is”. Many are under the impression that, rather than contempt of court, Robinson is in prison “because he exposed grooming gangs,” he told GB News. “They’re suffering under a misconception.”

Reform insiders say the past week constitutes little more than “a storm in a teacup”. “Nigel’s relationship isn’t with Musk. He’s only met him twice. Nigel’s relationship is with Trump, and Trump is somewhat more important.” True, though whether or not Trump will honour his promise to visit Clacton if Farage was ever elected to Parliament remains to be seen. Perhaps he’ll add Luton to the agenda on his next State visit.

Either way, in two weeks time, Tommy Robinson will still be in HMP Woodhill; Farage will be at the inauguration. “Where, no doubt, he will be in the room with Musk,” says a Reform insider. “That’ll be interesting.” Won’t it just.