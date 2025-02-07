Tommy Tuberville’s Newsmax Rant Ends In Spectacular Facepalm Moment

Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s (R-Ala.) “no dictatorship” comment went embarrassingly awry on Thursday.

Railing on Newsmax against criticism of President Donald Trump’s new executive order that seeks to ban trans women and girls from women’s sports, the Trump acolyte boldly declared:

“There is no dictatorship here other than Donald Trump saying, ‘This is not gonna happen.’”

Watch here:

Critics said pretty much the same thing in response:

