Tom's Take: Pinstripe Bowl
Tom Shatel of the Omaha World-Herald gives his take on the Huskers' first bowl win since 2015.
Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets have never been further from "The Mendoza Line" of normalness, generally organized function, and competence. Gang Green has won just two games since Halloween, and if we're being candid, there is no hope i
Some things that crushed the New York Jets in their 40-14 Week 17 loss to the Buffalo Bills were out of their control. The offensive line New York had put together to protect its quarterback, for example, was crumbled into dust by injuries. New York's best laid plans…
A late-game fight led to Eagles safety Sydney Brown and Cowboys cornerback Troy Pride Jr. all being ejected from Sunday's game between the rivals.
With Jalen Hurts recovering from a concussion, the Philadelphia Eagles have resorted to the unthinkable. To secure a No. 2 seed in the NFC postseason next month, the Eagles have had to lean on Kenny Pickett -- an extremely fraught and
The Sens' 2023 draft pick has given up 17 goals in the first two games of the tournament.
Greg Gumbel, a longtime CBS sportscaster who broke barriers during his career calling some of the biggest sporting events, has died from cancer, according to a statement from his family released by the network on Friday. He was 78.
This Bruins forward dropped the gloves with this Blue Jackets enforcer.
Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders led a Colorado resurgence in 2024. But their last game for the Buffaloes was a total dud. What happened?
OTTAWA — Dave Cameron stepped in front of the microphones and tried to spin what had just unfolded.
The Winnipeg Jets raced into this year by setting an early-season record for wins, but the city has another connection to a speedy NHL mark that might never be equalled.Billy Mosienko was already a star winger for the Chicago Blackhawks when, in 1952, he became a legend.On March 23, the five-foot-eight nimble skater from Winnipeg's North End lit the goal lamp three times in 21 seconds."It's just an incredible record from an incredible guy. I think it's going to stand forever," said Winnipegger T
With each passing game, the NFL playoff picture rounds further into shape. Here's how the NFL playoff bracket looks after "TNF" in Week 17.
The Detroit Red Wings changed coaches, but the team is still flawed, says Adam Proteau, who lists three veterans the team could trade.
The New England Patriots found a great way to honor their former wide receiver Randy Moss on Saturday as they took the field against the Los Angeles Chargers at home. The Pro Football Hall of Famer and Patriots great
Warren Foegele is living his best life in California.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jerry Jones didn't just have to watch his Cowboys get roughed up by Philadelphia in yet another loss in a season that will end without a trip to the playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers didn't set any statistical goals for his rookie season, he said, because he had “no clue what to expect, coming from college to the NFL.”
Tempers boiled over in the first period between the Calgary Flames and San Jose Sharks after a big hit from Brayden Pachal.
Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals is closing in on the NHL career goals record of 894 held by Wayne Gretzky.
The Los Angeles Dodgers star married the former pro basketball player in February
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers hoped to become the NFL's fifth quarterback to throw 500 touchdown passes. Instead, he made some dubious history in one of the worst losses of his 20-year career.