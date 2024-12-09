Tonga PM Sovaleni resigns ahead of no confidence vote, local media reports

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Tonga's Prime Minister Siaosi 'Ofakivahafolau Sovaleni addresses the 79th United Nations General Assembly

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Tonga's Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni has resigned ahead of a motion for a vote of no confidence expected to be put to parliament later on Monday, local media reported.

"I'll be resigning immediately according to the constitution," Sovaleni told the Pacific nation's parliament, according to a report on the Matangi Tonga news website citing the parliament office.

Reuters could not immediately reach Sovaleni's office. The parliament office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

There was no discussion on the motion in parliament on Monday, Matangi Tonga said in its report. Sovaleni is set to call a media conference later on Monday, the news outlet said.

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Latest Stories

  • Trump Sends Warning Shot to Putin as He Hails That ‘Assad is Gone’

    With the regime of his Syrian ally Bashar al-Assad toppled in Damascus, Russian leader Vladimir Putin received a public warning from President-elect Donald Trump, who urged him to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine before the conflict there becomes “far worse.” “Assad is gone,” Trump wrote, in an early Sunday morning post on Truth Social. “He has fled his country. His protector, Russia, Russia, Russia, led by Vladimir Putin, was not interested in protecting him any longer. There was no reason for

  • Trump calls for 'immediate ceasefire' in Ukraine after meeting Zelenskyy in Paris

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, shortly after a meeting in Paris with French and Ukrainian leaders, claiming Kyiv “would like to make a deal” to end the more than 1,000-day war.

  • Liz Cheney Claps Back at Trump’s Jail Threat

    Former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney has clapped back at President-elect Donald Trump after he threatened to imprison her and other members on the congressional committee that investigated the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots. In an interview on NBC’s Meet The Press that aired Sunday morning, Trump claimed that Cheney, along with a “committee of political thugs” deleted all the evidence from their investigation. “Cheney did something that’s inexcusable, along with Thompson and the people on the un-selec

  • Trump says he can't guarantee tariffs won't raise US prices and won't rule out revenge prosecutions

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump said he can't guarantee that his promised tariffs on key U.S. foreign trade partners won't raise prices for American consumers and he suggested once more that some political rivals and federal officials who pursued legal cases against him should be imprisoned.

  • The fall of Bashar Assad after 14 years of war in Syria brings to an end a decades-long dynasty

    BEIRUT (AP) — The fall of Syrian President Bashar Assad's government Sunday brought to a dramatic close his nearly 14-year struggle to hold onto power as his country fragmented amid a brutal civil war that became a proxy battlefield for regional and international powers.

  • CNN Panelist Calls BS on Defense of Kash Patel’s Praise for QAnon

    A former Republican strategist offered an on-air defense of President-elect Donald Trump’s FBI chief nominee amid criticism over his praise of far-right conspiracy theories—but his fellow panelists were having none of it. On Thursday night, CNN Newsnight host Abby Phillip played a sequence of clips in which Kash Patel was heard praising adherents to the QAnon conspiracy theory and the central figure behind it. QAnon posits the existence of a satanic, pedophilic cabal pulling the strings of power

  • Trump’s Biggest Lies From His ‘Meet the Press’ Interview

    From immigrants to Obamacare, the president-elect continued his campaign trail falsehoods

  • Trump trolls Jill Biden as he hawks new perfume: ‘A fragrance your enemies can’t resist’

    Trump also met with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky while in Paris

  • Syria’s Assad Is Under Siege and Is Making Overtures to US

    (Bloomberg) -- With Syrian rebels edging ever-closer to the capital, President Bashar Al-Assad is making a last-ditch attempt to remain in power, including indirect diplomatic overtures to the US and President-elect Donald Trump, according to people with direct knowledge of the situation.Most Read from BloombergA Chicago Skyscraper Cements the Legacy of a Visionary Postmodern ArchitectNYC’s Run-Down Bus Terminal Gets Approval for $10 Billion RevampKansas City Looks Back on its Long, Costly Ride

  • CSIS says it will disclose 'some information' about foreign interference to Pierre Poilievre

    Canada's spy agency says it will disclose "some information" about foreign interference to Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who has resisted getting the national security clearance he needs to review classified documents about the issue because it would muzzle him.The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) told CBC News on Saturday that it's determined "the disclosure of some information to the leader of the Official Opposition through a threat reduction measure is appropriate."Class

  • Jon Stewart slams media speculation of Trump presidency

    “The Daily Show” host Jon Stewart criticized the media’s coverage of President-elect Trump’s incoming presidency, questioning whether some speculation is doing more harm than good. “We don’t know what’s going to happen when Donald Trump takes over. Unfortunately, we can’t see into the future, but we have to be prepared for all outcomes. I don’t…

  • How the meeting between the prince and the president-elect would have been arranged

    In the dot-to-dot of diplomacy - drawing relationships that are worth something - the meeting between the prince and the president-elect was a moment which the British diplomats who made it happen will be thrilled with. When Donald Trump became US president for the first time, in 2016, the British, along with many other countries, were caught short. British diplomatic contacts with Mr Trump's transition team back then (which was itself novice compared to this time) were poor.

  • Footage shows people emerging from Assad's notorious prisons

    Rebels have freed thousands of detainees from jails as they swept across the country.

  • Analysis: How Marco Rubio could raise the stakes for Cuba if he becomes secretary of state

    Cuba has shaped much of Marco Rubio’s political life. If confirmed as secretary of state, he’s expected to take action on his parents’ homeland.

  • Russian bases in Syria threatened by insurgent advance, say Moscow's war bloggers

    (Reuters) -Two strategically-important Russian military facilities in Syria and Moscow's very presence in the Middle East are under serious threat from rapidly advancing insurgents, Russian war bloggers have warned. With Russian military resources mostly tied down in Ukraine where Moscow's forces are rushing to take more territory before Donald Trump comes to power in the U.S. in January, Russia's ability to influence the situation on the ground in Syria is far more limited than in 2015 when it intervened decisively to prop up Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Rapid advances by the insurgents threaten to undermine Russia's geopolitical clout in the Middle East and its ability to project power in the region, across the Mediterranean and into Africa.

  • An Alabama couple were ardent Trump supporters. Then their trans son told them he wanted to die

    Once news outlets called the election for Trump in the early hours of November 6, panic ripped through the LGBTQIA+ community and hotlines saw a dramatic surge in calls. Michelle Del Rey reports

  • Haley on Biden’s pardon reversal: ‘He thought he was going to be president again’

    Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley (R) recently weighed in on the reason behind President Biden’s decision to pardon his son Hunter, pointing to the twists and turns of the presidential election cycle. Biden, who announced on Sunday that he would offer clemency to Hunter Biden for his federal gun and tax charges, had previously vowed…

  • Shocked Romanians Watch Their Country Go Into Political Meltdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Romanians abroad had already started casting their ballots for a new president when the country’s top judiciary decided to cancel the election, and voting even continued for three hours before being halted. Now, like people at home, they’re left wondering what’s coming next.Most Read from BloombergA Chicago Skyscraper Cements the Legacy of a Visionary Postmodern ArchitectNYC’s Run-Down Bus Terminal Gets Approval for $10 Billion RevampKansas City Looks Back on its Long, Costly Ride

  • Video of military police officer throwing man off bridge sparks anger in Brazil

    A military police officer has been arrested in Brazil after a video emerged of him throwing a civilian over a bridge in Sao Paulo on Monday, sparking protests in the city.

  • Syrian government falls in stunning end to 50-year rule of Assad family

    BEIRUT (AP) — The Syrian government fell early Sunday in a stunning end to the 50-year rule of the Assad family after a sudden rebel offensive sprinted across government-held territory and entered the capital in 10 days.