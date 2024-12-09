Tonga PM Sovaleni resigns ahead of no confidence vote, local media reports

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Tonga's Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni has resigned ahead of a motion for a vote of no confidence expected to be put to parliament later on Monday, local media reported.

"I'll be resigning immediately according to the constitution," Sovaleni told the Pacific nation's parliament, according to a report on the Matangi Tonga news website citing the parliament office.

Reuters could not immediately reach Sovaleni's office. The parliament office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

There was no discussion on the motion in parliament on Monday, Matangi Tonga said in its report. Sovaleni is set to call a media conference later on Monday, the news outlet said.

