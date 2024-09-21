'Tonight was disappointing': Matt Rhule says the team had the chance to win but didn't make enough plays
Nebraska suffered its first loss of the season on Friday night against Illinois.
This former Buffalo Sabres forward had NHL offers but elected to sign an AHL deal to join the Toronto Maple Leafs organization.
The NBA legend’s custom-built estate is under contract to be sold after languishing on the market for 12-plus years.
Berube led the skates with Groups A and B before Marlies head coach John Gruden headed the camp for Group C.
Robert Saleh appeared to try to give Aaron Rodgers a hug after the Jets' second TD on "Thursday Night Football."
Darnell Nurse was skating with a new defense partner at the first on-ice training camp session for the Edmonton Oilers.
An 86-year-old woman who had suffered a suspected heart attack waited 25 hours in a hospital corridor for a ward bed - before giving up and going home. Maria Bodea, 86, had a suspected heart attack failure at home and was taken to St Helier Hospital, Sutton, London, by ambulance. But there were no ward beds available and the gran-of-two was put on a trolley bed in a corridor with up to 20 others, her family say. Widow Maria and her daughter Sanda Ghiurcusor, 57, were stationed next to a door leading outside, forcing them to wear wooly hats to keep warm. A spokesperson for Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust said: “While we always do our best for our patients, these are not the conditions we want to care for them in and we are really sorry that Mrs Bodea did not have a good experience. “When our services are exceptionally busy, as they are at the moment, we sometimes have to care for people in other areas of the hospital until a suitable bed becomes available - this is always only a temporary measure and patients are supervised by clinical teams at all times.”
This former Philadelphia Flyers forward will finally be hanging up the skates after the 2024-25 season.
Baby Benoit was an early present for the Laval, Qc. native, who celebrated his 26th birthday on Sept. 19.
Ben Askren didn't hold back on Conor McGregor after his fight with Michael Chandler officially fell through. McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) was scheduled to return from a three-year layoff to face Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) at UFC 303 in June but withdrew after…
Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield appeared on the "Casa De Klub" podcast and said players were "stressed out" with Tom Brady leading the team.
MIAMI (AP) — Shohei Ohtani looked up at the boisterous crowd that turned out to cheer him and the Los Angeles Dodgers — and entertained each and every spectator with one of the greatest individual performances, and seasons, in major league history.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don dives into some of the most deceiving stats through two weeks of the NFL season.
Week 3 in the NFL will undoubtedly feature some major twists between the start of Sunday and the end of the "Monday Night Football" doubleheader.
Benoit signed a three-year, $4.05 million extension with the Maple Leafs on Mar. 29.
Scott Pianowski plays fantasy football traffic cop with some green lights, yellow lights and red lights to help set your Week 3 lineups.
Shayanna Jenkins and Aaron Hernandez got engaged a year before the athlete's arrest in the killing of Odin Lloyd
Isiah Pacheco's broken leg opens the door for his backups in Kansas City. How do Carson Steele, Samaje Perine stack up among this week's starters?
Mohammed Ben Sulayem said F1 stars have a responsibility to stop swearing on the radio.
Python wraps itself around woman in Thailand
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette will end his season on the injured list because of a broken right middle finger after returning for only one game after he had been out more than eight weeks with a calf injury.