Tons of turkeys! CBC's Labrador turkey drive raises $7,200 for local food hampers

Residents of Happy Valley-Goose Bay helped raise $7,200 and 70 turkeys for local food hampers as part of CBC's annual turkey drive. (Andrea McGuire/CBC)

Wind chills near –22 C didn't stop Labradorians from showing up as part of CBC's annual turkey drive in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

The Labrador Morning team, along with the folks from Roland Shears Memorial Christmas Hampers, held the turkey drive on Monday. The teams raised $7,200 and collected 70 turkeys thanks to the support of residents and listeners.

Broadcast teams in other regions held fundraising events on Friday to raise money for the Community Food Sharing Association, which supports 60 food banks in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Donations are still open, and you can find out more information at cbc.ca/kindnl.

