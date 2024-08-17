Tony 11pm Forecast

Latest Stories
Beryl is making its way to the Caribbean Sea after brewing in the Atlantic Ocean
Here’s the latest on Category 5 Hurricane Beryl
- The Weather Network
Weekend severe storm risk moves into Ontario, large hail possible
Beware the risk for large hail in the stronger storms that pop up on Saturday and Sunday
- The Canadian Press
Injured B.C. bear put down after being fed watermelon: RCMP
COQUITLAM, B.C. — RCMP in Coquitlam, B.C., say an injured bear had to be put down after officers discovered that residents had been feeding it.
- The Canadian Press
'Wall of water' in Montreal after underground pipe breaks, floods streets and homes
MONTREAL — Nearly 150,000 Montreal homes were put under a boil water advisory on Friday after a broken water main erupted into a "geyser" that transformed streets into streams, paralyzed traffic and forced people to evacuate from flooded buildings.
- Canadian Press Videos
Newsroom Ready: Water main break in Montreal floods streets, homes
A break in a major underground water main near Montreal's Jacques Cartier Bridge has sent water gushing down streets and inside homes. Canadian Press reporter Morgan Lowrie says the flooding led to the evacuation of nearby buildings and a boil-water advisory for about 150,000 homes. (Aug. 16, 2024)
- The Weather Network
What we know so far about potential Ernesto impacts to Canada
With Hurricane Ernesto now churning away from Puerto Rico, forecasters are keeping an eye on its future path in the Atlantic, including potential impacts to Canada's East Coast.
- The Weather Network - Video
Heavy downpours likely across southern portions of B.C. & Alberta
Isolated storms persist into Friday for portions of Western Canada with the main threat being heavy rain. A low pressure system is likely to stall over Southern Alberta bringing widely isolated thunderstorms. Meteorologist Laura Power has more.
- The Canadian Press
Hurricane Ernesto lashes Bermuda as wealthy British territory closes down
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Ernesto began to pound Bermuda late Friday with heavy winds and rain after officials in the tiny British territory in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean opened shelters and closed government offices.
- Canadian Press Videos
A rarely seen deep sea fish is found in California, and scientists want to know why
A rarely seen deep sea fish resembling a serpent was found floating dead on the ocean surface off the San Diego coast and was brought ashore for study, marine experts said.
- INSIDER
RFK Jr. stuck his hand in the Central Park bear's mouth. Necropsy shows he may have been knuckle-deep in her leaked brain.
The Central Park bear's necropsy found that the dead cub's flesh was in good condition. RFK Jr. said he planned to put it in his fridge.
- The Canadian Press
Evacuation ordered in northern Japan, power out, flights, trains canceled as a typhoon approaches
TOKYO (AP) — Thousands of people in northern Japan were ordered to evacuate Friday because of the risk of flooding and mudslides from a powerful typhoon approaching in the Pacific Ocean.
- The Weather Network - Video
Heavy downpours, hail expected in southern Alberta and B.C. Friday
Meteorologist Dylan Kikuta has the details of a stormy afternoon and evening in Aberta and British Columbia on Firday.
- Storyful
Lightning Flashes Within Hurricane Ernesto
Satellite imagery shows lightning flashing within Hurricane Ernesto as it strengthened in the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, August 15.The storm was a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, and was forecast to reach Bermuda by late Friday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned.“Strengthening is forecast during the next day or two, and Ernesto could be near major hurricane strength by Friday,” the NHC said on Thursday, adding that the storm was forecast to be a “large hurricane near Bermuda on Saturday.”Ernesto dropped several inches of rain on Puerto Rico on Wednesday, leaving more than 430,000 customers without power by the next morning.Hurricane warnings were in effect for Bermuda, per the NHC. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful
- Yahoo News
Hurricane Ernesto tracker: Latest forecast path as Category 2 storm approaches Bermuda, strong winds starting to pick up
The storm was approaching Bermuda on Friday.
- Miami Herald
Monitoring Category 2 Hurricane Ernesto: NHC’s Friday, Aug 16 latest advisory
Here’s the latest on Category 2 Hurricane Ernesto
- Reuters Videos
Burst pipe turns Montreal streets into gushing rivers
STORY: :: A ruptured water pipe turnsMontreal streets into gushing rivers:: August 16, 2024:: Montreal, Canada:: Valerie Plante, Montreal Mayor"The good news is that now it's under control. Of course, we will have to repair the pipeline, the water pipe, of course. But as you can see, we don't have this amount of water that we had this morning, so this is a good news. And also the other good news, mostly for citizens, is that Fonctionnaires de la Ville de Montreal (local city department) and the firefighters are already pumping water out of the different basins."The burst water pipe reportedly started just before 6am local time (10am GMT), closing down major roads and washing out the city's morning commute.According to reports, some 100 homes were flooded and power turned off in parts of Montreal, affecting some 12,000 people.Authorities have turned off water to the burst pipe and have begun dredging up flooded streets. Officials report the situation is now under control.
- Sky News
Ukrainian lion with 'shellshock' being rescued for new life in UK
A Ukrainian lion with "shellshock" is being driven 1,400 miles to start a new life in the UK. Yuna has psychological issues and coordination problems after debris landed near her enclosure in January, according to a Kent animal sanctuary. Yuna and male lion Rori - who's also said to be traumatised following a "massive attack" on Kyiv - are the first of five lions being rescued.
- Fox Weather
Bryan Norcross: Hurricane Ernesto to make its closest approach to Bermuda on Saturday
Hurricane Ernesto is slowly developing an inner core, which should allow it to continue intensifying as it moves to the north, away from the Caribbean.
- Fox Weather
‘Doomsday fish’ found dead off the coast of Southern California
A group kayakers and snorkelers off of La Jolla, California encountered the rare deep-sea fish. According to the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, there have only been 20 sightings of the oarfish on California shores since 1901.
- Storyful
Drone Shows Ruptured Water Main Flooding Montreal Streets
A broken water main spewed out huge amounts of water and caused street flooding near the Jacques Cartier Bridge in Montreal, Quebec, on Friday morning, August 16.This drone footage shows the broken water main flooding Rene-Levesque Boulevard, De Lorimier Avenue, and other streets in the city’s Sainte-Marie neighborhood.In a 12 pm post on Facebook, Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said teams had the leak under control and were pumping water from the basements of flooded buildings.A large section of the neighborhood remained closed to traffic as authorities responded. Credit: Francois Demontagne via Storyful