Tony Bellew thrown out of Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson press conference after failed prank

Former British world champion Tony Bellew was thrown out of the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson press conference after gatecrashing the event on Wednesday evening.

Bellew, a vocal supporter of Tyson and critic of Paul, delivered a rant at the YouTuber inside the Toyota Music Factory in Texas in an awkward attempt at a prank.

Wearing a Paddy Power shirt and speaking into a microphone which struggled to amplify his voice over crackles, Bellew said: "Jake Paul, the biggest clown in boxing, I’ve got your next opponent here, Jake."

He then presented an older gentleman, who was shadowboxing while wearing a boxing robe, as press conference host Ariel Helwani repeatedly asked: “Is that Tony Bellew? It looks like Tony Bellew? Is that Tony Bellew?”

Tony Bellew this an older man (Boxing King Media)

Bellew continued: "This guy’s got two hips so he is ready for you, Jake. He’s a great grandfather and he’s ready for you. He’s 107, a great-grandfather. Come on Jake, give this fella a chance."

Security were slow to shepherd the pair out of the press conference as Paul, who didn't appear to hear or understand Bellew's prank watched on with a bemused look on his face.

Bellew is no fan of Paul, telling Paddy Power recently: "[Tyson] is facing someone who used to be on the Disney Channel, so it’s not like he’s up against a genuinely dangerous opponent. Jake Paul might talk a good game, but he’s all smoke and mirrors.

"I can’t knock Jake Paul as a businessman – he’s done incredible things in terms of generating numbers and securing deals. He’s got a massive platform, and he’s smart with his business moves.

"But let’s be clear: He’s only able to do this because of Mike Tyson. Paul needed Tyson to make this fight happen. Without Mike, none of this would be possible. I just want to see Mike Tyson knock him out. Jake Paul is playing a dangerous game, but he doesn’t know the tricks of the trade that Tyson does.

"Mike has been through the championship rounds, he understands fatigue, and how to survive in the ring when things get tough. Jake Paul? He doesn’t know how to manage the clock, he doesn’t know how to get through those later rounds. Mike Tyson has been there, done that."