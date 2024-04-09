Tony Blackburn: ‘Steve Wright was doing that show for 40 years – nothing goes on forever’

On air: Tony Blackburn in 1973 - WATFORD/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

On a windy night in Dartford, Tony Blackburn is doing what he’s been doing for six decades: entertaining the audience over a microphone with a mixture of cheer, cheese and pop music.

“I know what you’re thinking,” the veteran DJ is saying to the crowd at the Orchard West theatre who’ve turned out for the touring, live-band incarnation of his Sounds of the 60s radio show. “Whenever I come out, you all turn to each other, saying: ‘I thought he’d be taller…’ It’s very hurtful! I used to be taller! But as you get older, you gradually shrink. Is anybody here shrinking?”

“YES!” comes the hearty reply of 1,000 fans who have probably been listening to this radio institution as long as he’s been on the airwaves, first on pirate station Radio Caroline and then through his many decades’ service on BBC Radio 1 and, latterly, Radio 2.

Why, though, are we here in Dartford on a school night? Especially when the octogenarian main attraction is on the air at breakfast time tomorrow.

“God knows! You tell me!” this grandfather-of-two tells me. To be fair, when not in a radio studio, Blackburn has spent his career on Britain’s highways and byways, en route to entertaining the people. Many will recall Seventies TV variety show Seaside Special, and that time in Torbay when Blackburn sang Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree to some lions. “The lion tamer, he had stitches all down his arm. He said: ‘One of them got me last week. But as long as you stay next to me, you’ll be alright.’

Veteran DJ Tony Blackburn - David Rose

“I asked: ‘What happens if I drift away?’ ‘Oh, they’ll get you...’, he replied. I mean, they couldn’t do it now because of health and safety.” Blackburn sounds almost wistful.

Knocking on for 60 years since he launched Radio 1 as a 24-year-old playing to almost half the UK population, Blackburn is having a moment. And one that transcends the lazy assumption that he is, to all intents and purposes, Alan Partridge’s dad. Well, there are shades of Steve Coogan’s DJ, but he’s much more than that: a music-obsessed, still-gigging repository of British broadcasting history blessed, still, with both his own hips.

Five years after it launched, Blackburn’s Sound of the 60s tour still packs them in annually. He’s newly ennobled with an OBE for services to broadcasting and charity. All we need now is a reprint of his remarkable 2007 biography Poptastic! My Life in Radio, wherein Blackburn revelled in his stoutly unfashionable opinions.

Is it really true that he preferred Alvin Stardust to Ziggy Stardust?

“Oh, yeah. Funnily enough, I’m not a Bowie fan. I’ve always veered more towards soul music.”

And that he didn’t like Bohemian Rhapsody? “It’s just not my sort of thing,” he tells me now. “I jokingly said to Brian May: ‘I’ve never heard Bohemian Rhapsody right the way through. It’s such a long record, and we had to do such long shows, I’d go to the loo, come back and it’d only be three-quarters of the way through.’ He laughed, but there was a certain amount of truth to that.”

Tony Blackburn with his wife Debbie - Myung Jung Kim

Then there was an earlier book’s claim that he had slept with 250 women. What does Debbie, Blackburn’s wife of 31 years, think about that? “Oh, she’s all right with it!”

Welcoming me into his dressing room before showtime, it’s clear that the line between Blackburn the broadcaster and Blackburn the man is as thin as the line on an old radio tuning dial. The dad jokes come thick and fast and, if they’re worth saying once, they’re worth saying three times. One “gag” about potholes is repeated on stage and then on Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 Breakfast Show the following morning. As part of the BBC’s 60th anniversary celebrations of former rival Radio Caroline, Blackburn “hijacks” her programme. “The pirates are back!” Blackburn bugles over the airwaves. “Zoe Ball has been locked out of the studio! I am here, anarchy once again!”

The truth on the pirate ships, he admits to me, was rather different. “We were allowed two tins of beer a day. I didn’t smoke, but they were given 200 cigarettes a week. It was all very carefully run.”

He insists it was nothing like The Boat That Rocked, Richard Curtis’s seasickness-inducing 2009 film. “That was ridiculous. All those of us who were out there on the ships, we hated that film. We were there for a serious reason: to try and break the BBC monopoly [of the airwaves], and bring about commercial radio. So it was run very professionally.”

So it wasn’t ocean-going sex, drugs and rock’n’roll?

“Nothing like that at all. They made out [in the film] that we were a load of drunks having parties and had loads of girls on board. There were no girls! There was one girl that came on board, called Twinkle – we perform her song in the show, Terry,” he says of a 1964 hit he’ll cheerfully dismiss as “dreary” onstage. “She stayed the night for a publicity stunt to promote her record. And that was it.”

Professional to the last, he’s similarly committed to the Beeb, even as high-profile peers such as Ken Bruce have left for well-remunerated shows on commercial radio. Has he been tempted, though?

“No. But I have had, recently actually, a lot of offers. But I just love working there… And they’re very nice to me. I really like the BBC. This country would be a poorer place if it wasn’t there.”

Blackburn’s Tigger-ish enthusiasm is both keeping him young and keeping him happy at work.

But how did he hang on to that when he was taken off the air in 2016? Blackburn was dismissed during Dame Janet Smith’s inquiry into the culture and practices of the BBC when Jimmy Savile worked there. Blackburn’s evidence, in response to an allegation made against him in 1971, was deemed unsatisfactory. However, he was later reinstated and Smith’s review made no findings regarding the allegations.

For a moment, his sunny disposition fades. “I can’t talk about that, I’m sorry,” says Blackburn, a man used to speaking freely from the heart. “It’s one thing I can’t... But I think we’ve all moved on from there, hopefully.”

Blackburn with fellow DJs Steve Wright (centre) and Paul Gambaccini, (right) in 2002 - PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

I ask about his good friend, the late Steve Wright, who lost his Radio Two afternoon show in 2022. Does Blackburn think Wright was treated well by the BBC?

“I think so. As far as I know. He never said anything to the contrary to me. He was doing that show in the afternoon for 40 years or something like that. I mean, nothing goes on forever, does it? I remember saying to Steve when he came off that show: ‘It’s quite nice just to relax a little bit.’ And he agreed with me.”

Our time is up, as Blackburn has to return to the stage and to the mic – his happy place. Does he have such a thing as a retirement plan?

“I’ve no wish to retire at all. The only thing I will do is – and I’ve said this to my wife, and to the head of Radio 2, Helen Thomas – I [don’t want to become] embarrassing. If I feel I’m not doing the job as well as I should do, and stumble over things or something like that, then I will give it up.”

He at least, I suggest, has to make it to 2027, the 60th anniversary of the launch of Radio 1.

“Well, if I get there! I’m just trying to get to the end of this tour.”

Tony Blackburn’s Sounds of the 60s Live UK tour runs until November, tickets available at ticketmaster.co.uk