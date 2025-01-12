Tony Blair warns against medicalising the ‘ups and downs of life’

Sir Tony Blair fears medicalising life’s challenges risks ‘losing your own agency, in a way, to govern your own life’ - Jimmy's Jobs of the Future/YouTube

Sir Tony Blair has warned against over-medicalising the “ups and downs” of life.

The former prime minister said there was a risk of telling too many people experiencing life’s normal challenges that they have a mental health condition.

There was also a message for his Labour colleagues in Government, with Sir Tony saying that the spending levels on support in this area were becoming unaffordable.

In recent years there has been a surge in the number of people who are being diagnosed with mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression in the UK.

As a result, the cost of benefits supporting those whose work prospects are impacted by such diagnoses has soared.

The issue has worsened in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

Sir Tony said on the podcast Jimmy’s Jobs of the Future: “I think we have become very, very focused on mental health and with people self-diagnosing.

“We’re spending vastly more on mental health now than we did a few years ago. And it’s hard to see what the objective reasons for that are.”

He added: “Life has its ups and downs and everybody experiences those. And you’ve got to be careful of encouraging people to think they’ve got some sort of condition other than simply confronting the challenges of life.

“We need a proper public conversation about this because you really cannot afford to be spending the amount of money we’re spending on mental health.

“And the ramp-up of that just in these last few years has been dramatic.”

Sir Tony later added: “You’ve got to be careful of translating those [challenges] into a mental health condition and losing your own agency, in a way, to govern your own life.”

The remarks are notable as the rhetoric chimes with arguments being made by Conservative government ministers in this area in recent years.

Mel Stride, the former work and pensions secretary, said last March: “There is a real risk now that we are labelling the normal ups and downs of human life as medical conditions which then actually serve to hold people back and, ultimately, drive up the benefits bill.”

Labour ministers have talked broadly about the need to bring down the spiralling welfare bill, but have yet to reveal whether they will carry on many of the Tory reforms.

The amount spent on Personal Independence Payments (PIP) – which help cover costs for disabled people – is due to rise from £22 billion to £35 billion by 2029 – a 60 per cent increase.

Much of that trend is driven by new claimants citing mental health concerns.

The Telegraph revealed this weekend that Sir Keir Starmer’s government is preparing to make billions of pounds worth of cuts to PIP amid a wider push for savings.

Liz Kendall, the Work and Pensions Secretary, has adopted less strident rhetoric than her Tory predecessors on welfare reform, accusing the Conservatives of a “blame” culture.

Her proposals for welfare reform will be put out to a consultation in a green paper in the coming months.