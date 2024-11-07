Tony Denison Signs With Wright Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Tony Denison, perhaps known best for his starring role on all seven seasons of TNT’s The Closer, has signed with Wright Entertainment for management.

Denison portrayed Lieutenant Andy Flynn on The Closer, as well as its spinoff Major Crimes. He received a Prism Award for Outstanding Performance in a Drama Series for The Closer, in addition to five ensemble SAG Awards nominations for the series.

Denison also recurred heavily on CBS’ All Rise. His other notable television credits include FX’s Sons of Anarchy, Fox’s Prison Break and Criminal Minds for CBS.

Denison has more than 40 film credits, including a starring role opposite Catherine O’ Hara in Little Vegas, along with Atlas Shrugged: Who is John Galt? and Frank and Ava, to name a few.

Denison continues to be represented by Artists & Representatives.

