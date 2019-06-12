Tony Finau to visit with U.S. Open fans at American Express card member lounge

When Tony Finau's feet are on the golf course, that's where his thoughts are. But once he's off the greens – well, why not watch some golf?

During this week's U.S. Open at Pebble Beach in California, Finau will be mingling with fans at the 11th hole after he's done playing on Friday so he can take in the remainder of the day's tournament action and enhance an already incredible experience for those rooting him on.

"I'm teeing off early," Finau told AOL.com of his Friday plans. "I play, I get some practice in, I get some food and then I'm done for the day."

Once the 29-year-old American golfer has put in his work, he'll be heading to the American Express Card Member Lounge just to the left of hole 11 at Pebble Beach, which he says is the perfect place to take in the sights and sounds of the 119th U.S. Open.





"[The Card Member Lounge] is between 11 and 12," Finau explained. "You get to watch 10, 11, 12 and 13 all within birds-eye view. Then throw the binoculars on and you get to see 9 and guys hitting their second shots on 13. You don't even have to move and you can see a lot of golf."

American Express and Finau are providing card members with a premium experience for the U.S. Open for the second straight year. Radios and binoculars will be provided at Fan Services hosted by American Express in addition to the seating, food, beverages and ocean views available at the lounge.

The ocean views are part of what Finau says makes Pebble Beach such a special place to play. The Utah native first visited the course when he was 18 years old and has played there at least once every year since.

While beautiful, Pebble Beach also has its fair share of challenges. The "Cliffs of Doom" in the middle of the course have become famous, but Finau also brings up the course's small greens as a unique aspect to prepare for.

"Pebble has probably some of the smallest greens on the PGA Tour that we have to deal with," he said, citing pinpoint accuracy out of the tee box as a necessity. "That's why Pebble Beach has stood the test of time and it always will because of the complexion of the greens and how small they are. I think that's the biggest test that we face."

"It's hard to not have a great experience there," Finau said of the course, "but American Express enhances that."