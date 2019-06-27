Tony Hawk Looks Back on Landing Skateboarding's Holy Grail 20 Years Later: The 900 'Felt Surreal'

As the sun dipped down over San Francisco’s skyline during the X Games on June 27, 1999, the eyes of hundreds in attendance fell on a frustrated and pained Tony Hawk.

The skateboarder was attempting a 900, at the time considered the sport’s Holy Grail, which would require him to speed up a halfpipe into the air, turn his massive 6-foot-3 frame two-and-a-half rotations (900 degrees), and land with his feet firmly on the board. It had never been done in competition before.

It was the one move that Hawk, then 31, desperately wanted to land, but one that had eluded him for nearly a decade. Though the legend was well established within the action sports community — Hawk turned professional at 14, had secured four gold medals, two silver medals and a bronze at the X Games and was referred to as the “Babe Ruth of Skateboarding” — the 900 remained at the top of his bucket list, even if the pursuit of it had already cost him a broken rib, lost teeth, back injuries and several concussions over the years.

Joshua Cutillo More

“It’s something that I had been attempting on and off for almost 10 years prior to that event and had tried my hardest to make it,” Hawk, now 51, tells PEOPLE. “I had definitely put myself out there to try to make it over the years, and had a few injuries, and got really close a couple of times.”

Yet, heading into the Vert Best Trick Finals at the fifth X Games, the 900 wasn’t part of Hawk’s gameplan. He initially intended to perform one difficult trick he had landed before, but when he successfully pulled it off earlier than expected, he was left with time to improvise.

“How it played out was that I actually made that trick early on, and then I made another trick that I had in mind that was a little bit harder,” Hawk, from Carlsbad, California, recalls. “But once I did those — those were literally my best tricks — I still had time left in the event.”

“I don’t remember exactly how it played out,” he continued. “But someone told me that the announcer, Dave Duncan, was the one who suggested that I should try a 900, because he knew that was something that I had been trying over the years.”

With Duncan hyping up the crowd, Hawk hit the ramp with zero expectation that history would be made that night.

“There was no intention of making it on those first few attempts,” recalls Hawk, who was the first skater to land a 720 in 1985. “It was more like, okay, here’s the trick that I wish I could do, and this is what it looks like.”

The first few tries saw the board fly out from under his feet just as he came out of the final spin, which sent him sliding to his knees. Still, the crowd and his rival skaters cheered him on, and spin after spin, fall after fall, Hawk’s confidence grew.

“After the first four or so attempts, there was a certain consistency to my spinning and my speed that I had never had before, because the ramp was built so well. That really was what I attribute that to, that I was finally riding a ramp that was consistent and fast,” Hawk explains, adding that many ramps were “very rickety” in the 1990s.

“Every time I tried it, it felt the same,” he continued. “That had never happened for me before. So I started to realize that maybe I can actually start trying to land these, and then I started to try.”

During the next few runs down the halfpipe, Hawk made small adjustments, first by shifting his weight through the spin so he could lean further back and not fall forward. But this caused him to lean too far back on another try, so he decided to “split the difference” in how much he would shift his weight.

Story continues