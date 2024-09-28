Tony Humby charged with 2 sexual assaults during time incarcerated at HMP

Tony Humby, 64, appeared at St. John's provincial court by video in late August. He's been in custody at Her Majesty's Penitentiary since his arrest in April 2023. (Ryan Cooke/CBC - image credit)

A man accused of a decades-long series of sexual offences against youths is now facing two new charges related to his time in custody waiting for trial.

According to court documents obtained by CBC News, Tony Humby is facing two new charges of sexual assault.

The first alleged offence occurred on Nov. 10, 2023; the second more than a month later, on Christmas Eve. Both occurred while he was incarcerated at Her Majesty's Penitentiary.

Humby has been in custody since his arrest on youth sexual abuse charges in early April 2023.

In total, Humby is facing 72 charges resulting from the sweeping police probe that led to his arrest, with the earliest allegations dating back to 2004.

He has pleaded not guilty to 33 counts, related to 10 alleged victims, and is set for trial in March.

Last week, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary filed 39 more charges against Humby.

They include luring a child using a computer, sexual exploitation, and making and possessing child pornography.

That tranche of new charges relates to nine previous complainants and one new complainant.

Humby is due to appear at provincial court in St. John's Oct. 17 on those 39 charges, and the two from his time at HMP.

He continues to remain in custody pending his trial next year.

