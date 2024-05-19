One of Ireland’s most celebrated businessmen, former rugby player Tony O’Reilly, has died aged 88, it has been announced.

Following his death in Dublin on Saturday, his family released a statement saying: “In the coming days there will be many worthy tributes made to Tony O’Reilly’s unique and extraordinary achievements in the fields of business and sport, as well as to his extraordinary philanthropic vision, which was best evidenced by the establishment of the Ireland Funds at a dark time in this island’s history. But, for us, he was a dearly loved dad and a grandad.

“He lived one of the great lives and we were fortunate to spend time with him in recent weeks as that great life drew to a close.”

The Guardian newspaper’s obituary of O’Reilly notes that, following his prolific rugby career which saw him play for Ireland and the British and Irish Lions, he went on to an era-defining career in business, which included pioneering the dairy brand Kerrygold and becoming chairman of the good giant Heinz.

In 1973, he took the helm of Independent Newspapers, publisher of the Irish Independent, Sunday Independent and Evening Herald. He was knighted in 2001 for “long and distinguished service to Northern Ireland.”

Following his rugby debut in 1955, O’Reilly became the youngest player ever to be selected for the Lions team.

Ireland’s deputy premier, Micheál Martin, said O’Reilly had an “extraordinary impact on Irish business, sport, media and society.”

