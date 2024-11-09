Tony Todd, Candyman Star and Star Trek TV Veteran, Dead at 69

Veteran actor Tony Todd, who played the titular villain in the Candyman horror movie franchise, has died at the age of 69.

Todd died Wednesday at his Los Angeles home, our sister site Deadline reports. No cause of death has been officially released.

Todd had memorable roles in films like the 1986 Oscar winner Platoon and a 1990 remake of Night of the Living Dead before starring in the 1992 horror classic Candyman, playing the bloodthirsty ghost of a murdered Black man who wore a hook for a hand and terrorized a Chicago public housing project. (He went on to play Candyman again in a number of sequels, including 2021’s Candyman, produced by Jordan Peele.) His other film credits include The Crow, The Rock and the Final Destination series.

On the small screen, Todd played Worf’s brother Kurn in three episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation, later reprising the role in an episode of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. He also recurred as reporter Matt Rhodes on Homicide: Life on the Street and played CIA director Langston Graham on Chuck, along with roles on 24 and Stargate SG-1, among others. More recently, he provided the voice of sinister speedster Zoom on The CW’s The Flash.

