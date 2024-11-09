Tony Todd dies: 5 memorable roles from the late Candyman star
Tony Todd, who terrorized audiences for years as the titular monster in Candyman, has died at the age of 69, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed on Friday.
Todd has been a genre staple for decades, playing Daniel Robitaille/The Candyman in that iconic horror series. He also appeared in the Final Destination series and the 1990 Night of the Living Dead remake.
Todd worked with filmmakers like Michael Bay, Alex Proyas, Clint Eastwood, Oliver Stone, Dennis Hopper and John G. Avildsen. He also acted on television shows like Star Trek, The Flash, Chuck, Scream: Resurrection and 24.
One of Todd's most recent roles of acclaim was voicing Venom in the video game Spider-Man 2.
As we remember Todd's impressive career in film, television and gaming, let's recall five of his biggest roles.
Daniel Robitaille/The Candyman, Candyman
William Bludworth, Final Destination
Ben, Night of the Living Dead
Kurn, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Venom: Spider-Man 2
This article originally appeared on For The Win: Tony Todd dies: 5 memorable roles from the late Candyman star