Tony Todd dies: 5 memorable roles from the late Candyman star

Actor Tony Todd arrives at the Screening of New Line Cinema's "Final Destination 5" at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre on August 10, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.

Tony Todd, who terrorized audiences for years as the titular monster in Candyman, has died at the age of 69, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed on Friday.

Todd has been a genre staple for decades, playing Daniel Robitaille/The Candyman in that iconic horror series. He also appeared in the Final Destination series and the 1990 Night of the Living Dead remake.

Todd worked with filmmakers like Michael Bay, Alex Proyas, Clint Eastwood, Oliver Stone, Dennis Hopper and John G. Avildsen. He also acted on television shows like Star Trek, The Flash, Chuck, Scream: Resurrection and 24.

One of Todd's most recent roles of acclaim was voicing Venom in the video game Spider-Man 2.

As we remember Todd's impressive career in film, television and gaming, let's recall five of his biggest roles.

Daniel Robitaille/The Candyman, Candyman

William Bludworth, Final Destination

Ben, Night of the Living Dead

Kurn, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

Venom: Spider-Man 2

