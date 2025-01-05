Too cold? Fantasise about these luxury homes to escape to next winter

It’s mighty cold in London right now and surely anyone in their right mind (or rather, with a few million in the bank) is contemplating buying a place in the sun.

Well, for those people, here’s some choice picks from Sotheby’s International. For the rest of us, let’s just enjoy the loveliness and dream on...

Waterfront villa, Punta Nera, Italy

(Italy Sotheby’s International Realty)

This waterfront villa offers stunning views of Porto Santo Stefano and the gulf. It includes three main apartments, a staff apartment, and two warehouses, one of which can be converted into a guesthouse.

There are 11 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. The villa features a solarium, various outdoor spaces, and a roof terrace.

(Italy Sotheby’s International Realty)

Its orientation provides breathtaking landscapes and sunsets, with easy access to cliffs and a private beach. Ideal for hospitality, it also has potential for a pool.

Price: €7,650,000

Blue Palms, Old Fort Bay, Bahamas

(Lyford Cay Sotheby’s International Realty)

Located in the exclusive Xanadu section of Old Fort Bay, this private beachfront estate combines elegance, seclusion, and tranquillity.

The 15,675 sq. ft. property includes 6 bedrooms, and 12 bathrooms with sweeping views of the ocean and Old Fort canals. The neoclassical home features sophisticated interiors with Parisian wall panelling, herringbone oak floors, and luxurious materials like travertine and onyx.

Key highlights include a great room with dual fireplaces, a spacious kitchen, a lounge with hand-painted wallpaper, and an infinity pool.

(Lyford Cay Sotheby’s International Realty)

The upper floor contains the master suite and additional bedrooms, all with terraces offering stunning ocean views. Wellness amenities include an infrared sauna, a hyperbaric chamber, and a detached luxury gym. Additional features include offices, a high-tech server room, a garage, and staff quarters.

Price: $48,000,000

Six Bedroom Mansion Villa, Pyrgos, Cyprus

(Cyprus Sotheby's International Realty)

This elegant 6-bedroom villa, situated near the Parklane Hotel in Limassol, is minutes away from the nearest beach. Nestled within a gated community, it provides easy access to the sea and nearby luxury amenities.

The three-story home includes a living and dining area, a fully equipped kitchen, and a cozy family room with a fireplace. The first-floor includes a master suite with a balcony offering sea views.

(Cyprus Sotheby's International Realty)

The ground floor is equipped with a gym, sauna, and cinema room. The property also includes a guest house, landscaped garden, private pool, and a covered barbecue area.

Price: €5,900,000