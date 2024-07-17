'Too Hot to Handle' Season 6: Release date, time, cast, where to watch new episodes

The first episodes for the latest season for "Too Hot to Handle," the reality dating competition show with an abstinent twist, is set to return to screens this week.

Season 6 will stream on Netflix in July, with new episodes airing in three batches. The show centers on a group of single people who are placed in a house together in a tropical location and are forbidden from kissing (or doing anything else) in order to keep money from being taken out of the grand prize.

Previous seasons have surprised contestants with the show's chaste premise, but Netflix it put out an open casting call for Season 6, so for the first time, contestants know exactly what they're signing up for.

Here's what to know about Season 6 of "Too Hot to Handle."

When does 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 6 come out? Full episode schedule

The first batch of episodes for Season 6 will release July 19, with new episodes released every Friday over three weeks until the season finale.

Netflix generally releases its shows at 3 p.m. ET/12 a.m. PT.

The rest of the season will release as follows, via Netflix:

Batch 1: July 19 (Episodes 1-4)

Batch 2: July 26 (Episodes 5-7)

Batch 3: Aug. 2 (Episodes 8-10)

How to watch 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 6

All episodes of "Too Hot to Handle" Season 6 will air on Netflix. If you want to catch up on previous seasons, Netflix is also home for Seasons 1-5 of the show.

'Too Hot to Handle' Season 6 trailer

'Too Hot to Handle' Season 6 cast

Here's who makes up the cast for Season 6 of "Too Hot to Handle."

Bri

Age: 26

Occupation: Model

From: Atlanta

Charlie

Age: 21

Occupation: Model

From: Kent, U.K.

Chris

Age: 24

Occupation: Model

From: Manchester, U.K.

Demari

Age: 27

Occupation: Stockbroker

From: Indiana

Gianna

Age: 21

Occupation: Student

From: Arkansas

Joao

Age: 22

Occupation: Artist

From: Brazil

Jordan

Age: 21

Occupation: Actor/model

From: California

Katherine

Age: 28

Occupation: Model

From: Los Angeles

Kylisha

Age: 24

Occupation: Entrepreneur

From: Toronto, Canada

Lucy

Age: 28

Occupation: VIP hostess

From: London, U.K.

