Too many households let down and abandoned after sewer floods – report

Water firms are leaving too many households feeling “let down and abandoned” after sewer flooding, according to a joint report from the regulator and watchdog.

Customers who have repeatedly experienced sewer flooding said inadequate communication and long delays in resolving the problems left them feeling anxious, angry and frustrated and made distressing experiences worse, a survey for Ofwat and the Consumer Council for Water (CCW) revealed.

Some customers had to clean up sewage themselves, with compensation often not covering the costs.

Ofwat said it will assess companies again next year to check if they are meeting their obligations to provide better customer service during sewer flooding incidents and warned this could lead to enforcement action.

Companies are required to ensure customers are well-informed and supported during and after sewage flooding and that extra help is available for customers who need it.

Ofwat is able to fine companies who fail to meet its requirements.

Over the last year, wastewater companies recorded almost 6,000 incidents of internal sewer flooding and more than 50,000 incidents of external sewer flooding.

Lynn Parker, Ofwat senior director, casework, enforcement and customers, said: “Two years on from our first report on sewer flooding, this research is further evidence of companies leaving too many customers with undue stress and major inconvenience.

“Some customers worry every time it rains that it could happen again, and others have been left in financial hardship.

“Companies should not wait for our assessment of their performance against their customer service obligations but should start acting now to improve their service.

“Companies need to be much more proactive in improving performance. To help drive up performance we have also introduced a new performance commitment on external sewer flooding.

“Where we see failure, we will not hesitate to hold companies to account.”

Steve Grebby, CCW policy manager, said: “Sewer flooding continues to be a highly distressing experience for customers, with the long-term financial and emotional impact even more pronounced than we have seen in previous research.

“It is clear from what people have told us that wastewater companies still have a long way to go to properly support customers during and after incidents.

“This is especially true for those who have suffered the most and must live with the risk of flooding hanging over them.

“As part of our End Sewer Flooding Misery campaign, we secured promises from companies to improve their support for victims but some are not yet delivering on all of these.

“Companies must be proactive in their communications and support from when the flooding happens right through until the problem is fixed. We will continue to work with companies to ensure that improvements are made.”